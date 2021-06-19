Cricut Maker, Joy & Explore Air 2 Prime Day Deals 2021: Best Early Cricut Machine Sales Identified by Consumer Articles

Early Prime Day Cricut deals for 2021, including Cricut Explore Air 2, EasyPress 2, Maker & Joy savings
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Prime Day deals researchers have tracked the best early Cricut Joy, Explore Air 2 and Maker deals for Prime Day 2021, including discounts on Cricut bundles, cutting tools, materials, and accessories. Shop the latest deals by clicking the links listed below.
Best Cricut deals:
- Save up to $90 on the Cricut Maker at Amazon – Cricut’s most advanced cutting machine is available in Champagne, Lilac, Mint, Rose and Blue, with materials and tool kits included in machine bundles
- Save up to 34% on the Cricut Explore Air 2 at Amazon – check live deals on Cricut’s popular DIY cutting machine, available machine-only or with machine bundles perfect for beginners
- Save up to 50% on Cricut Joy machines, tools, and materials at Amazon – including deals on Cricut Joy variety bundles, toolsets, carrying cases, and more
- Save up to 48% on highly rated Cricut machines at Amazon – check live prices of the Cricut Maker, Joy, EasyPress 2, Explore Air 2, plus the new Cricut Mug Press
Best cutting machine deals:
- Save 38% on Silhouette Cameo machines, materials, and bundles at Amazon – check live deals on Silhouette Cameo 4 cutting machines bundled with vinyl sheets, sketch pens, tool adapters, and more
- Save up to $75 on Brother ScanNCut DIY machines at Amazon – Brother’s ScanNCut DX machines come with a built-in scanner, touchscreen display, Auto Blade technology, and more
- Save up to 32% on electronic cutting machines at Amazon – find live prices of top-rated machines for crafting, scrapbooking, and more creative pursuits
Want some more deals? Click here to see the entire range of deals at Walmart’s Deals for Days sale (June 20 – 23) and click here to check out Amazon’s live and upcoming deals. Consumer Articles earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.
Crafters worldwide will surely vouch for Cricut cutting machines when it comes to quality and design. Cricut machines can not only cut but, depending on the model, can also deboss, engrave, and add foil embellishments. Cricut’s powerful machines include the Cricut maker, Cricut Joy, and Cricut Explore Air 2. These machines are not bulky at all and can fit easily in any crafter’s nook. Crafters also love the Cricut’s white and pastel-colored body that is eye candy. With these Cricut machines, making stickers, labels, home decor, and other DIY projects can be as easy as 1-2-3.
