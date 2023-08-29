Cricut launches Cricut Joy Xtra, expanding its platform and cutting machine portfolio

Cricut introduces a new compact cutting machine designed to make popular projects

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRCT), the leading creative DIY platform, today announced its newest cutting machine — Cricut Joy Xtra. Designed to help makers create the most popular projects, like full-color stickers, custom cards, and t-shirts, this new cutting machine works with more than 50 materials with the precision and quality known of the Cricut brand. With its compact size, Cricut Joy Xtra was designed to fit in any space, no craft room required.









Powered by Cricut Design Space, the design platform where millions of users discover, create, customize, and share projects, all Cricut cutting machines empower users to personalize and DIY. The addition of Cricut Joy Xtra to the product portfolio creates opportunities to expand the design platform for all machines, like the introduction of “Create Sticker” coming in late 2023 — a new feature for paid Cricut Access subscribers allowing makers to easily design professional-looking, full-color stickers.

“ Our mission with the Cricut platform is to inspire and empower makers,” said Ashish Arora, Cricut CEO. “ We have more than eight million members who discover, make, and share their creations with one another, and they bring their designs to life through our platform with innovations like Create Sticker.”

Along with platform expansion, Cricut Joy Xtra adds extra making power thanks to a wider cutting area, up to 8.5 inch wide, compared to 5.5 inch with Cricut Joy. It also includes Print Then Cut capability, a highly sought-after function that allows makers to create full-colored stickers rather than single-color decals.

“ We knew there was a need for a feature-rich machine in a more compact size,” said Michelle Fishberg, Cricut VP of Global Product Management. “ Cricut Joy Xtra was created to make our most beloved projects — custom t-shirts, full-color stickers, and more — in just a few easy steps, even for those who don’t have a lot of space to devote to making.”

With the launch of Cricut Joy Xtra comes new and improved materials for all Cricut machines, including Printable Waterproof Sticker Sets, Printable Iron-On, Prismatic Glitter Smart Iron-On, Printable Sticker Paper, and Printable Vinyl. A variety of new accessories and materials made specifically for Cricut Joy Xtra will also be available at launch.

Beginning on September 7, 2023, Cricut Joy Xtra will be available for $199 on Cricut.com and at many retailers where Cricut is sold. New materials and accessories are sold separately.

Key features of Cricut Joy Xtra:

Expanded project capabilities – Make projects up to 8.5 inches x 11 inches on a machine mat and up to 4 feet long with Smart Materials. With Cricut Joy Xtra, make a wide range of personalized projects in minutes like stickers, t-shirts, labels, vinyl decals, and gift tags.

– Make projects up to 8.5 inches x 11 inches on a machine mat and up to 4 feet long with Smart Materials. With Cricut Joy Xtra, make a wide range of personalized projects in minutes like stickers, t-shirts, labels, vinyl decals, and gift tags. Print Then Cut – Precisely cut around images printed by your inkjet printer to create full-color stickers and more.

– Precisely cut around images printed by your inkjet printer to create full-color stickers and more. Cuts 50+ materials – Eliminate the need for scissors with the ability to precisely cut over 50 materials like vinyl, iron-on, printable materials, and cardstock.

– Eliminate the need for scissors with the ability to precisely cut over 50 materials like vinyl, iron-on, printable materials, and cardstock. Foils, writes, and draws – Work with the Cricut Joy Foil Transfer Tool and Cricut Joy pens and markers. With Cricut Joy Xtra, foil, write, and draw in a variety of fonts, styles, and line weights.

For additional details on Cricut Joy Xtra, including technical specifications, materials, tools, and accessories, please visit Cricut.com.

About Cricut, Inc.

Cricut, Inc. is a creative DIY company that helps people lead creative lives. Cricut hardware and design software work together as a connected platform for consumers to make beautiful, high-quality DIY projects quickly and easily. These industry-leading products include a flagship line of smart cutting machines — the Cricut Maker series, the Cricut Explore series, the Cricut Joy series, and Cricut Venture — accompanied by other unique tools like Cricut EasyPress, the Infusible Ink system, and a diverse collection of materials. In addition to providing tools and materials, Cricut fosters a thriving community of millions of dedicated users worldwide.

Contacts

Media Relations



Caitlin Hadley



Director of Communications, Cricut



pr@cricut.com

Investor Relations



Jim Suva



SVP Finance, Cricut



investors@cricut.com