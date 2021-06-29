CrestOptics Selected by Akoya Biosciences for Spatial Biology Collaboration

CrestOptics will provide spinning disk microscopy technology to enhance the detection and performance of single-cell, multiplex imaging

CrestOptics’ instruments will be integrated with Akoya’s CODEX® system through Akoya’s Imaging Innovators (I 2 ) Network to offer new imaging solutions to researchers

Collaboration aims to provide new workflows, faster acquisition speeds and deeper resolution

ROME, Italy–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CrestOptics S.p.A., a manufacturer of high-end microscopy solutions and advanced systems for fluorescence microscopy and diagnostic applications, today announced that it has been selected by Akoya Biosciences Inc., (Nasdaq: AKYA) The Spatial Biology Company®, as a premier microscope provider to jointly develop new spatial biology and spatial phenotyping applications. CrestOptics has been invited to the partnership among other leading companies in the field of imaging and diagnostics to support Akoya’s Imaging Innovators (I2) Network.

“We are focused on developing versatile systems for a variety of applications to support researchers in the cell biology and imaging space, and are excited to be a part of this innovative collaboration to expand imaging capabilities for life sciences,” said Renato Giacobbo Scavo, CEO of CrestOptics.

“CrestOptics’ high-end instruments, such as our spinning disk confocal, can be paired directly to Akoya’s CODEX system for single-cell multiplex imaging enabling high resolution, large field of view, and fast 3D imaging to support researchers in this field of study,” said Alessandra Scarpellini, PhD, Head of Sales and Marketing at CrestOptics.

“Collaborating with leading imaging companies, including CrestOptics,will help accelerate further innovation in the field of spatial biology to provide faster and more precise tools for biological discoveries,” said Brian McKelligon, President and CEO of Akoya Biosciences. “By working together with partners we can further expand our CODEX system with the latest and most advanced microscopy platforms to streamline the user experience, add new workflows, accelerate acquisitions speeds, and provide deeper resolution.”

CrestOptics manufactures high-end microscopy instruments under own brand and as an original equipment manufacturer (OEM). The Company’s instrumentation can be integrated with other high-end imaging systems used in life science research to enhance detection and performance of imaging.

