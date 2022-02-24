Creighton AI Announces John C. Siciliano as CEO

Terry Feeney, former COO of Millennium Management, joins leadership team as senior advisor

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Creighton AI (CAI) has announced John C. Siciliano as its new CEO, effective immediately. With his extensive background in building global asset managers, Siciliano will accelerate the growth of the quantitative investment management firm, which specializes in market neutral and long-only global strategies through the application of a proprietary machine learning algorithm – helping it expand in Australia, the United Kingdom and United States. Previously, he served as the CEO of both the BKF Capital Group, a NYSE listed company, and New York Life Investments’ independent asset management firms. Subsequently, he was global strategy leader for PwC in asset and wealth management.

The new leadership of CAI includes the appointment of Terry Feeney as a senior advisor. A hands-on hedge fund executive with extensive experience in the formation and expansion of hedge funds, as well as a broad range of related products, Feeney will focus on operational excellence, enabling the rapid expansion and long-term success of the firm. His experience includes over 20 years at Millennium Management where he worked closely with the founder, serving in positions including president and chief operating officer. Previously, he was a financial services audit partner at EY, specializing in audits of broker dealers and hedge funds as well operational and regulatory projects.

Commenting on his appointment, John C. Siciliano stated: “As global investors continue to face volatile markets, they are in search of a proven and innovative approach that offers not only better and consistent results, but less volatility. CAI’s investment strategy operates with a high degree of predictive accuracy by combining machine learning techniques and a bespoke set of factors, enabling it to learn from stock markets and past investor behaviour. We believe that the firm’s first full year of results has clearly demonstrated the value of its investment strategy and we look forward to significantly growing our assets under management.”

CAI’s founder and chief investment officer, Jim Creighton, added: “Creighton AI’s proprietary machine learning algorithm forms the basis of a highly differentiated strategy, underpinning our objective to provide investors with exceptional returns coupled with low volatility and little correlation to equity markets. Based on our analysis, our results to date show that strategy is working, and we are already in discussions with key potential investors. The augmentation of our leadership team will enable us to rapidly grow the business globally and bring the value of our strategy to fruition.”

A pioneer and leader in quantitative investment management, Jim Creighton developed a new approach to factor development, which combined with machine learning techniques, forms the basis of CAI’s investment strategy. The firm currently manages a long-only fund for Australian institutional clients in conjunction with a local partner, in addition to its global market neutral equity fund. Prior to founding CAI, Creighton was the global CIO at Barclays Global Investors, Deutsche Asset Management and Northern Trust.

About CAI

Creighton AI (CAI) is a quantitative investment management firm that specializes in systematic global equity market neutral and long-only strategies through the application of a proprietary machine learning algorithm. The firm is headquartered in San Francisco with team members in Melbourne, London, Porto, Sydney and Toronto. For more information, please visit www.creightonai.com

Contacts

Paula Muezerie Buchanan



pbuchanan@creightonai.com

+44 20 4551 5743