Credo Introduces New 400G/800G MACsec Devices for Hyperscale, Cloud, and Enterprise Data Centers and Service Providers

Osprey MACsec devices feature advanced end-to-end data security for data centers at 40% lower power compared to other devices

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Credo, a global leader in high-performance, low-power connectivity solutions for 100G, 200G, 400G, and 800G port-enabled networks, today introduced its Osprey family of second-generation Media Access Control Security (MACsec) solutions for 400G and 800G networks. The Osprey devices deliver a 40% power savings versus competing devices and allow Credo to deliver the industry’s most comprehensive family of PHY devices to support the IEEE 802.1AE MACsec and Internet Protocol Security (IPsec) standard for 10G through 400G port interconnects used in the most demanding data center environments.





Explosive datasphere growth, decentralization of users, disaggregation of hardware and operating systems, plus the acceleration of 400G+ bandwidth deployment has created a surge in demand for end-to-end data security. To satisfy this demand, data needs to be secured when it is processed, stored, and in transit in-between connected devices. In addition, encryption must occur without throughput loss and be accomplished within a low-power envelope.

‘’Credo is extending our established MACsec leadership with the lowest power MACsec solutions in the industry – the new Osprey 400 and Osprey 800. Osprey devices consume 40% less power than competing devices with the same throughput,” said Scott Feller, Vice President, Marketing at Credo. “The ability to deliver solutions that enable 400G-800G secure connectivity, within the defined power envelope, is the reason hyperscale cloud data centers worldwide have selected Credo MACsec solutions,” Feller continued.

Credo’s high-speed Osprey MACsec devices address security requirements for various Ethernet data link configurations in next-generation, mission-critical network infrastructure for commercial, institutional, and government deployments. The latest 256-bit Advanced Encryption Standard (AES) cipher technology is integrated to deliver increased data security to critical high-speed data links between servers, switches, and routers. Osprey devices are Cryptographic Algorithm Validation Program (CAVP) certified by the National Institute of Standards and Technology.

MACsec devices are used in hyperscale, cloud, enterprise, and edge data centers and service provider networks to encrypt data connectivity. With the growing reliance on the cloud for company operations, the importance of end-to-end security is increasing every day. In the Ethernet Switch (L2) and Routing market (L3/L3+), the interest in MACsec increases with each speed transition.

“There is a higher attach rate of MACsec with 400 Gbps products compared to 100 Gbps. We expect with the data center rapidly moving towards 100G per Lambda and 112 Gbps SerDes that MACsec will play a pivotal and significant role in the 400 Gbps and 800 Gbps markets,” said Alan Weckel, Founder and Technology Analyst at 650 Group. “The need to minimize power consumption without sacrificing performance is as great as the need for encryption as data centers scale up.”

