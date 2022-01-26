Creative Market Welcomes Open Sans Designer Steve Matteson

Open Serif, Goudy Type, Newstyle, and more are now available on creativemarket.com

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–A collection of 13 font families in Steve Matteson’s catalog are available in his new Creative Market shop. They can be licensed for Desktop, Webfont, Epub, and App usage — opening the door to all kinds of creative projects. Enterprise and broadcast licensing options are also available.





Over the last 30 years, Steve Matteson has designed or revived over 90 typeface families, crafting well-known typefaces like Segoe, Droid, and Carnero. His impressive list of clients includes Microsoft, Google, Toyota, and Unilever.

Matteson describes his typographic design approach as striking a fine balance between “sustaining a regular rhythm and containing enough flourish to retain the interest of the reader”. This idea is at the heart of his new Creative Market shop: offering a range of typefaces that go from the hyper-functional Open Sans Soft to the distinctive quirk in Companion Old Style – a Frederic Goudy revival.

Creative Market is a new avenue for Matteson: the marketplace is home to buyers and sellers in the booming Creator Economy. The site breaks the traditional font distribution model, pairing typefaces with complementary design assets like graphics, templates, and themes.

Creative Market empowers talented designers like Steve Matteson to build their own custom storefronts and gives them powerful tools to track sales and build their businesses.

Expressing enthusiasm about this new release, Chris Roberts, Chief Business Officer for Creative Market, stated, “We are committed to providing typeface designers like Steve Matteson with an independent alternative in an increasingly monolithic distribution landscape. His collection will elevate design projects around the globe and we look forward to welcoming more exceptional creators in the coming months.”

Creative Market is a marketplace of 6 million ready-to-use design assets, including fonts, graphics, templates, add-ons, photos, and themes, created by over 25,000 independent creators around the world. Creative Market is part of Dribbble Holdings. We are committed to helping the design community turn creative passion into opportunity by showcasing their unique skills and products.

