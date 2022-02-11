Creative Market Welcomes Legendary Type Designer Mark Simonson

Proxima Nova, Etna, Bookmania and more are now available on creativemarket.com

Mark Simonson has led a remarkable career of over 40 years. Starting out as a graphic designer and art director in 1976, he developed a keen eye for type design that became instrumental in his practice. Over 30 typefaces later, his work has appeared in a range of magazines, movies, books, and products. Aside from being a prolific typeface designer, Simonson covers a wide range of styles: from the airy delicacies in Coquette to a workhorse megafamily like Proxima Nova.

Simonson is excited at the prospect of reaching this fresh audience of creators: “Although I’m known for Proxima Nova, a straightforward sans serif, designing script and display typefaces is way more fun, and I think Creative Market will be a great showcase for them.”

Creative Market is home to over 30,000 shops and 6 million creators accelerating their projects with unique, well-considered design assets. Expressing enthusiasm about this new launch, Chris Roberts, Chief Business Officer of Creative Market, stated: “Mark Simonson’s collection is an invaluable addition to our catalog, putting decades of craftsmanship in the hands of creative professionals around the globe. Welcoming extraordinary designers like Simonson is part of our broader effort to provide an independent alternative in the typography distribution landscape.”

