Creating Vibrant Business Videos in Seconds Starts Now: Breakthrough AI-Powered Script and Video Creator Now Available from Vyond

American Express, Cargill, CVS Health, Johnson & Johnson, Whole Foods Market and Other Early Customers Say Vyond Go is a Breakthrough in Video Creation

SAN MATEO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vyond Go, the industry’s first AI-powered script and video creator, is now available from Vyond. Vyond Go is seamlessly integrated into the Vyond Platform and will help companies supercharge the speed, ease, and scalability of their business communications.









Vyond Go is a breakthrough in AI-powered video creation. With an easy-to-use, prompt-based interface, users can build a first draft of their video instantly from a few simple prompts, with or without their own pre-existing content. Using Vyond’s simple text-based editor, users can quickly make edits to their script which are then immediately reflected in their video.

Videos can then be used as-is or users can bring them into Vyond Studio to further fine-tune and polish using Vyond’s full suite of editing capabilities. Vyond Go is available today to all customers at no additional charge across all Vyond plans.

“With Vyond Go, developing engaging, professional-quality videos has never been easier – which is a game-changer for business communications,” said Vyond CEO Gary Lipkowitz. “It is like no other product because Vyond Go integrates generative AI into our workflow and pulls content from our massive content library so that videos made in seconds are always relevant to the business and the use case. Our customers have signaled that this is our most innovative release to date.”

Vyond Go users can choose from different locations, formats, and vibes, and more than 70 languages to create the perfect representation of their message. The ability to go from a “blank page” to a relevant rough-cut video in seconds is a productivity multiplier, especially compared to expensive and time consuming traditional video production.

“When you’re creating new training content, sometimes you just don’t know where to begin,” said Jason Ferguson from Whole Foods Market. He is the Principal Learning and Development Analyst, Change Enablement there and manages a team of instructional designers who use Vyond. “My team will love this. Being able to go from prompt to editable video not only gets you past that initial block, it gets you most of the way there – in just a few seconds, instead of days or weeks. By bringing generative AI right into our existing workflow, Vyond Go will save us valuable time to focus more on strategy.”

Vyond is the leader in AI-powered video creation. Over 65% of the Fortune 500, tens of thousands of businesses, and millions of end users use Vyond to transform mission-critical content into vibrant business communication that engages customers and employees, and drives positive business outcomes. Vyond is the leader in hundreds of verified customer reviews on G2, Capterra, and GetApp. The company has offices in Silicon Valley, Chicago, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Thailand. Visit vyond.com.

