Creating More Job Opportunities and Growth: Amazon Continues to Invest in New York State

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–To meet the growing demands of its customers and in preparation for the upcoming holiday season, Amazon announced today it has opened a new fulfillment in Montgomery, N.Y. The one million-square-foot fulfillment center employs 800 employees who work alongside innovative technology to pick, pack and ship large customer items, such as bulk paper products, diapers, sports equipment, patio furniture, pet food, kayaks, and larger household goods.

New Amazon Sites Coming to New York:

To support communities of all sizes, Amazon has also signed new leases including a new fulfillment center in Gates, N.Y., and a sortation center in Ogden, N.Y. These new leases join an existing roster of sites in Greece, which now offers customers a complete end-to-end fulfillment operations in the Rochester area. In an effort to provide entrepreneurs the opportunity to build their own business delivering Amazon packages, the company also signed a lease in Hawthorne, N.Y., for a new delivery station which will power the last mile of Amazon’s order process and help increase efficiency of deliveries for customers.

These opened and upcoming sites come on the heels of Amazon announcing last week that it is hiring more than 3,700 employees across New York state. The additional opportunities for permanent full time and part time jobs in its fulfillment and logistics network enable the company to expand its footprint to better serve customers in communities where they live. The roles offer an average starting wage of $18 per hour and industry-leading benefits from day one, 401(k) with 50 percent company match and up to 20 weeks paid parental leave. All Amazon associates go through hours of safety training and ongoing coaching and have access to continuing education opportunities through the company’s upskilling program, Career Choice. This month, Amazon announced a $1.2 billion commitment to upskill more than 300,000 of our own employees by 2025 to help them move into better-paying, in-demand roles to advance their career. This announcement more than triples the company’s original Upskilling 2025 commitment and now includes paying full college tuition for its front-line employees. With these opportunities comes an unwavering commitment to a safe and modern work environment to provide fast and efficient delivery services for its customers.

Amazon statement:

“We are excited to continue to invest in the state of New York with new fulfillment and sortation centers and a delivery station that will provide efficient services to our customers. We care about the communities where we operate which is why we’re proud to create thousands of job opportunities for the talented workforce in this region. These new investments also represent Amazon’s unwavering commitment to safety, innovations, and developing skilled teams who are obsessed with delivering for our customers. ” – Verena Gross, Amazon Spokesperson

Amazon leverages its scale for good and makes investments to support communities. In addition to ongoing investments in its physical operations and fulfillment network, cloud infrastructure and retail locations, Amazon prioritizes significant investment in its employee. Since 2010, Amazon has created more than 34,000 jobs in New York and invested more than $14 billion across the state, including infrastructure and compensation. These investments have contributed an additional $12 billion to the New York economy and have helped create 51,000 indirect jobs on top of Amazon’s direct hires – from jobs in construction and logistics to professional services. In addition, more than 99,5000 independent authors and small and medium businesses in New York are selling to customers in Amazon’s store, creating thousands of additional jobs across the state.

Positions are available at all new operations facilities. Interested candidates can visit www.amazon.com/newyorkjobs to learn more. For more information on working at Amazon, visit www.aboutamazon.com/amazon-fulfillment.

For fulfillment center and delivery station images and b-roll, please visit https://press.aboutamazon.com/images-videos.

