Crawford & Company® to Present During the 25th Annual Burkenroad Reports Investment Conference

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Crawford & Company® (NYSE: CRD-A and CRD-B), the world’s largest publicly listed independent provider of claims management and outsourcing solutions to carriers, brokers and corporations, is pleased to announce that Bruce Swain, CFO, and Robert Genkin, senior vice president, finance, mergers and acquisitions, will be presenting at the 25th Annual Burkenroad Reports Investment Conference on Friday, April 29, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Central Time.

All presentation materials will be available on Crawford’s investor website at ir.crawco.com and will be archived for approximately 90 days following the live presentation.

For further information regarding this press release, please contact mediarelations@us.crawco.com.

About Crawford®

Based in Atlanta, Crawford & Company (NYSE: CRD-A and CRD-B) is the world’s largest publicly listed independent provider of claims management and outsourcing solutions to carriers, brokers, and corporations with an expansive global network serving clients in more than 70 countries. The Company’s two classes of stock are substantially identical, except with respect to voting rights and the Company’s ability to pay greater cash dividends on the non-voting Class A Common Stock (CRD-A) than on the voting Class B Common Stock (CRD-B), subject to certain limitations. In addition, with respect to mergers or similar transactions, holders of CRD-A must receive the same type and amount of consideration as holders of CRD-B, unless different consideration is approved by the holders of 75 percent of CRD-A, voting as a class. More information is available at www.crawco.com.

Contacts

Media Contacts: mediarelations@us.crawco.com

Lynn Cufley

+44 207 265 4067

Lynn.Cufley@crawco.uk

Katie Cline

+1 470 792 5678

Katie.Cline@us.crawco.com

