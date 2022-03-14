Crawford & Company® Appoints Andrew Bart to CEO, International Operations

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Crawford & Company® (NYSE: CRD-A and CRD-B), the world’s largest publicly listed independent provider of claims management and outsourcing solutions to carriers, brokers and corporations, is pleased to announce the promotion of Andrew Bart to CEO, International Operations.

This announcement comes on the heels of an organizational restructure within Crawford, which is focused on accelerating its growth strategy and cascading empowerment within its culture. As a result, Crawford will be moving away from the global service line-based primary structure in its international markets to a geography-based primary structure.

“I am proud to share the news of Andrew’s promotion to CEO, International Operations. This structural shift will significantly increase decision-making efficiency and speed, pushing empowerment to the teams working closest with our customers and enabling them to serve our clients with top quality, promptly,” said President, Joseph Blanco. “We believe these changes will build momentum towards growth and help us achieve our purpose to restore and enhance lives, businesses and communities.”

In this role, Bart will focus on enabling growth and the sharing of capabilities and expertise across geographies. The geography presidents, including Lisa Bartlett (UK and Ireland), Veronica Grigg (Asia), Tim Jarman (Australia), Roberto McQuattie (Latin America) and Charlotte Von Krogh (Europe), will now report directly to Bart.

With over 30 years of claims and loss adjusting experience, Bart has spent the last 18 years as a member of the Crawford family. He previously served as president and chief executive officer of Crawford Australia and as president of Crawford Asia Pacific, where he led the business through a sustained period of growth. In 2019, he relocated to London as president of Crawford Global Technical Services, serving the large and complex claims market. Prior to moving into management, Bart worked for a number of years as an adjuster handling large and complex claims across property, mining, business interruption, product liability and product tamper. Not only a passionate advocate for claims professionals and their value to the industry, but he is able to leverage his many years of practical experience in high level claim functions.

“As I begin my new role as CEO, International Operations, I am excited for the opportunities that lie ahead for our teams in Asia, Australia, Europe, Latin America and the UK,” said Bart. “We have already achieved impressive growth globally and gained strength from uniting our international network under the One Crawford umbrella. As we move forward, we will build on the expertise of our people, empower them with digital solutions and relentlessly pursue new innovations.”

About Crawford®

Based in Atlanta, Crawford & Company (NYSE: CRD-A and CRD-B) is the world’s largest publicly listed independent provider of claims management and outsourcing solutions to carriers, brokers and corporations with an expansive global network serving clients in more than 70 countries. The Company’s two classes of stock are substantially identical, except with respect to voting rights and the Company’s ability to pay greater cash dividends on the non-voting Class A Common Stock (CRD-A) than on the voting Class B Common Stock (CRD-B), subject to certain limitations. In addition, with respect to mergers or similar transactions, holders of CRD-A must receive the same type and amount of consideration as holders of CRD-B, unless different consideration is approved by the holders of 75 percent of CRD-A, voting as a class. More information is available at www.crawco.com.

Tag: Crawford-Corporate, Crawford-Other

Contacts

Media Contacts: mediarelations@us.crawco.com

Lynn Cufley



+44 207 265 4067



Lynn.Cufley@crawco.uk

Katie Cline



+1 470 792 5678



Katie.Cline@us.crawco.com