Crane Co. Declares Second Quarter Dividend

STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Crane Co., a diversified manufacturer of highly engineered industrial products, today announced its regular quarterly dividend of $0.47 per share for the second quarter of 2022. The dividend is payable on June 8, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 31, 2022.

Crane Co. is a diversified manufacturer of highly engineered industrial products. Founded in 1855, Crane Co. provides products and solutions to customers across end markets including aerospace, defense, chemical and petrochemical, water and wastewater, payment automation, and banknote security and production, as well as for a wide range of general industrial and consumer applications. The Company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials. On May 24, 2021, Crane announced that it had signed an agreement to divest its Engineered Materials segment subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approval. On March 17, 2022, the Department of Justice (DOJ) filed a complaint to enjoin that sale transaction. Crane Co. has approximately 11,000 employees in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Australia. Crane Co. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE:CR). For more information, visit www.craneco.com.

Contacts

Jason D. Feldman

Vice President, Investor Relations

203-363-7329

www.craneco.com

