CPSI Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results

Highlights for Third Quarter 2022:

Revenues of $82.8 million;

GAAP net income of $2.2 million and non-GAAP net income of $8.2 million;

GAAP earnings per diluted share of $0.15 and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share of $0.57;

Adjusted EBITDA of $13.3 million;

Bookings of $20.5 million;

Cash provided by operations of $11.1 million; and

Net debt of $124.8 million.

MOBILE, Ala.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CPSI (NASDAQ: CPSI), a healthcare solutions company, today announced results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2022.

Total revenues for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022, were $82.8 million, compared with total revenues of $70.1 million for the prior-year quarter. GAAP net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, was $2.2 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, compared with $2.7 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. Cash provided by operations for the third quarter of 2022 was $11.1 million, compared with $1.3 million for the prior-year quarter. Net debt at September 30, 2022, was $124.8 million compared to $98.1 million at September 30, 2021.

Total revenues for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, were $243.4 million, compared with total revenues of $206.6 million for the prior-year period. GAAP net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, was $13.4 million, or $0.91 per diluted share, compared with $13.0 million, or $0.89 per diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. Cash provided by operations for the first nine months of 2022 was $30.2 million, compared with $34.5 million for the prior-year period.

Matt Chambless, chief financial officer of CPSI, commented, “We were pleased to deliver 18% revenue growth year-over-year, which was driven largely by the contribution from Healthcare Resource Group, Inc., which we acquired in March. Our TruBridge segment once again saw outstanding cross-selling traction, as we increased TruBridge sales to the CPSI customer base by 30% sequentially and tripled our pipeline over the prior-year period. We are also thrilled to appoint new leaders of our business units who will propel CPSI toward its next chapter. This new alignment of our leadership team will more effectively support our core EHR base with value-added tools for revenue cycle management and patient engagement that will help our customers thrive in an uncertain and evolving healthcare environment.”

CPSI will hold a live webcast to discuss third quarter 2022 results today, Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time. A 30-day online replay will be available approximately one hour following the conclusion of the live webcast. To listen to the live webcast or access the replay, visit the Company’s website, www.cpsi.com.

About CPSI

CPSI is a leading provider of healthcare solutions and services. Founded in 1979, CPSI is the parent of six companies – Evident, LLC, American HealthTech, Inc., TruBridge, LLC, iNetXperts, Corp. d/b/a Get Real Health, TruCode LLC, and Healthcare Resource Group, Inc. Our combined companies are focused on helping improve the health of the communities we serve, connecting communities for a better patient care experience, and improving the financial operations of our customers. Evident provides comprehensive EHR solutions for community hospitals and their affiliated clinics. American HealthTech is one of the nation’s largest providers of EHR solutions and services for post-acute care facilities. TruBridge focuses on providing business, consulting and managed IT services, along with its complete RCM solution, for all care settings. Get Real Health focuses on solutions aimed at improving patient engagement for individuals and healthcare providers. TruCode provides medical coding software that enables complete and accurate code assignment for optimal reimbursement. HRG provides specialized RCM solutions for facilities of all sizes. For more information, visit www.cpsi.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  Relative to our dividend policy, the payment of cash dividends is subject to the discretion of our Board of Directors and will be determined in light of then-current conditions, including our earnings, our leverage, our operations, our financial conditions, our capital requirements and other factors deemed relevant by our Board of Directors. In the future, our Board of Directors may change our dividend policy, including the frequency or amount of any dividend, in light of then-existing conditions. We also caution investors that the forward-looking information described herein represents our outlook only as of this date, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or developments after the date of this press release.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (In ‘000s, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Sales revenues: TruBridge $ 47,878 $ 34,531 $ 139,569 $ 98,736 System sales and support 34,949 35,560 103,855 107,893 Total sales revenues 82,827 70,091 243,424 206,629 Costs of sales: TruBridge 26,190 17,377 73,863 50,349 System sales and support 18,619 17,425 52,278 52,250 Total costs of sales 44,809 34,802 126,141 102,599 Gross profit 38,018 35,289 117,283 104,030 Operating expenses: Product development 7,822 7,700 22,036 22,598 Sales and marketing 7,309 5,200 22,578 15,813 General and administrative 13,458 14,184 41,235 38,322 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 4,486 3,674 12,917 10,114 Total operating expenses 33,075 30,758 98,766 86,847 Operating income 4,943 4,531 18,517 17,183 Other income (expense): Other income 355 123 914 1,160 (Loss) gain on contingent consideration (589 ) – 992 – Loss on extinguishment of debt – – (125 ) – Interest expense (1,771 ) (825 ) (4,044 ) (2,249 ) Total other income (expense) (2,005 ) (702 ) (2,263 ) (1,089 ) Income before taxes 2,938 3,829 16,254 16,094 Provision for income taxes 777 1,085 2,904 3,065 Net income $ 2,161 $ 2,744 $ 13,350 $ 13,029 Net income per common share—basic $ 0.15 $ 0.19 $ 0.91 $ 0.89 Net income per common share—diluted $ 0.15 $ 0.19 $ 0.91 $ 0.89 Weighted average shares outstanding used in per common share computations: Basic 14,365 14,334 14,405 14,276 Diluted 14,365 14,343 14,405 14,303

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In ‘000s, except per share data) September 30, 2022 (unaudited) Dec. 31, 2021 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 15,558 $ 11,431 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $2,565 and $1,826, respectively 45,627 34,431 Financing receivables, current portion, net 5,028 6,488 Inventories 1,754 855 Prepaid income taxes 955 4,599 Prepaid expenses and other 11,890 11,194 Total current assets 80,812 68,998 Property & equipment, net 10,301 11,590 Software development costs, net 23,955 11,644 Operating lease assets 7,999 7,097 Financing receivables, net of current portion 4,227 7,231 Other assets, net of current portion 5,631 3,874 Intangible assets, net 106,486 95,203 Goodwill 198,584 177,713 Total assets $ 437,995 $ 383,350 Liabilities & Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 7,476 $ 8,079 Current portion of long-term debt 3,141 4,394 Deferred revenue 12,255 11,529 Accrued vacation 6,350 5,262 Other accrued liabilities 16,181 17,163 Total current liabilities 45,403 46,427 Long-term debt, less current portion 137,174 94,966 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 6,088 5,505 Deferred tax liabilities 16,372 13,880 Total liabilities 205,037 160,778 Stockholders’ Equity Common stock, $0.001 par value; 30,000 shares authorized; 14,914 and 14,734 shares issued 15 15 Treasury stock, 354 and 89 shares (10,824 ) (2,576 ) Additional paid-in capital 192,363 187,079 Retained earnings 51,404 38,054 Total stockholders’ equity 232,958 222,572 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 437,995 $ 383,350

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In ‘000s) (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 Operating activities: Net income $ 13,350 $ 13,029 Adjustments to net income: Provision for bad debt 1,202 2,080 Deferred taxes (3,073 ) 2,306 Stock-based compensation 5,284 4,179 Depreciation 1,890 1,641 Loss on extinguishment of debt 125 – Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 12,917 10,114 Amortization of software development costs 2,283 527 Amortization of deferred finance costs 242 220 Gain on contingent consideration (992 ) – Loss on disposal of PP&E – 313 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (6,877 ) 1,304 Financing receivables 4,598 5,962 Inventories (899 ) (67 ) Prepaid expenses and other (1,982 ) (2,892 ) Accounts payable (988 ) (2,723 ) Deferred revenue 726 1,414 Other liabilities (1,239 ) (666 ) Prepaid income taxes 3,644 (2,267 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 30,211 34,474 Investing activities: Purchase of business, net of cash received (43,696 ) (59,634 ) Investment in software development (14,594 ) (6,447 ) Purchases of property and equipment (134 ) (915 ) Net cash used in investing activities (58,424 ) (66,996 ) Financing activities: Treasury stock purchases (8,248 ) (1,222 ) Proceeds from long-term debt 575 – Payments of long-term debt principal (2,687 ) (2,813 ) Proceeds from revolving line of credit 48,000 61,000 Payments of revolving line of credit (5,300 ) (20,000 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 32,340 36,965 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 4,127 4,443 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 11,431 12,671 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 15,558 $ 17,114

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. Consolidated Bookings (In ‘000s) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended In ‘000s 9/30/2022 9/30/2021 9/30/2022 9/30/2021 TruBridge(1) $ 11,532 $ 13,073 $ 37,260 $ 22,009 System sales and support(2) 9,006 16,249 27,474 32,641 Total $ 20,538 $ 29,322 $ 64,734 $ 54,650 (1) Generally calculated as the total contract price (for non-recurring, project-related amounts) and annualized contract value (for recurring amounts) (2) Generally calculated as the total contract price (for system sales) and annualized contract value (for support).

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. Bookings Composition (In ‘000s, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended 9/30/2022 9/30/2021 9/30/2022 9/30/2021 TruBridge Net new(1) $ 897 $ 4,794 $ 9,657 $ 6,278 Cross-sell(1) 10,059 2,824 21,872 8,398 Get Real Health 260 5,352 2,568 6,760 TruCode 316 103 3,163 573 System sales and support Non-subscription sales(2) 4,550 2,929 12,689 10,145 Subscription revenue(3) 3,053 12,437 11,507 19,029 Other 1,403 883 3,278 3,467 Total $ 20,538 $ 29,322 $ 64,734 $ 54,650 (1) “Net new” represents bookings from outside the Company’s core EHR client base, and “Cross-sell” represents bookings from existing EHR customers. In each case, generally comprised of recurring revenues to be recognized ratably over a one-year period and an average timeframe for commencement of bookings-to-revenue conversion of four to six months following contract execution. (2) Represents nonrecurring revenues that generally exhibit a timeframe for bookings-to-revenue conversion of five to six months following contract execution. (3) Represents recurring revenues to be recognized on a monthly basis over a weighted-average contract period of five years, with a start date in the next 12 months and an average timeframe for commencement of bookings-to-revenue conversion of five to six months following contract execution.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. Acute Care EHR Net New License Mix Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended 9/30/2022 9/30/2021 9/30/2022 9/30/2021 SaaS (1) 6 2 16 8 Perpetual license(2) – 3 – 7 Total 6 5 16 15 (1) Exhibit revenue attribution that is recurring in nature. (2) Exhibit revenue attribution that is nonrecurring in nature.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. System Sales and Support Revenue Composition (In ‘000s) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Recurring revenues – system sales and support Acute Care EHR $ 27,237 $ 26,775 $ 81,333 $ 80,792 Post-acute Care EHR 3,817 4,010 11,504 12,402 Total recurring revenues – system sales and support 31,054 30,785 92,837 93,194 Nonrecurring revenues – system sales and support Acute Care EHR 3,500 4,351 9,467 13,786 Post-acute Care EHR 395 424 1,551 913 Total nonrecurring revenues – system sales and support 3,895 4,775 11,018 14,699 Total system sales and support revenues $ 34,949 $ 35,560 $ 103,855 $ 107,893

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. Adjusted EBITDA – by Segment (In ‘000s) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended In ‘000s 9/30/2022 9/30/2021 9/30/2022 9/30/2021 TruBridge $ 8,060 $ 6,840 $ 27,609 $ 20,216 Acute Care EHR 4,584 4,773 13,915 15,650 Post-acute Care EHR 705 624 1,147 2,487 Total $ 13,349 $ 12,237 $ 42,671 $ 38,353

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (In ‘000s) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, Adjusted EBITDA: 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income, as reported $ 2,161 $ 2,744 $ 13,350 $ 13,029 Deferred revenue and other acquisition-related adjustments – 388 109 546 Depreciation expense 622 525 1,890 1,641 Amortization of software development costs 1,024 262 2,283 527 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 4,486 3,674 12,917 10,114 Stock-based compensation 1,864 1,700 5,284 4,178 Severance and other nonrecurring charges 410 1,157 1,671 4,164 Interest expense and other, net 1,416 702 3,255 1,089 Gain on contingent consideration 589 – (992 ) – Provision for income taxes 777 1,085 2,904 3,065 Adjusted EBITDA $ 13,349 $ 12,237 $ 42,671 $ 38,353

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (In ‘000s, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP EPS: 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income, as reported $ 2,161 $ 2,744 $ 13,350 $ 13,029 Pre-tax adjustments for Non-GAAP EPS: Deferred revenue and other acquisition-related adjustments – 388 109 546 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 4,486 3,674 12,917 10,114 Stock-based compensation 1,864 1,700 5,284 4,178 Severance and other nonrecurring charges 410 1,157 1,671 4,164 Non-operating loss from lease termination (non-cash) – 313 – 313 Non-cash interest expense 90 73 242 220 Loss on extinguishment of debt – – 125 – After-tax adjustments for Non-GAAP EPS: Tax-effect of pre-tax adjustments, at 21% (1,439 ) (1,534 ) (4,273 ) (4,102 ) Tax shortfall (windfall) from stock-based compensation – – (112 ) (84 ) Gain on contingent consideration 589 – (992 ) – Non-GAAP net income $ 8,161 $ 8,515 $ 28,321 $ 28,378 Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted 14,365 14,343 14,405 14,303 Non-GAAP EPS $ 0.57 $ 0.59 $ 1.97 $ 1.98

Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We report our financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America, or “GAAP.” However, management believes that, in order to properly understand our short-term and long-term financial and operational trends, investors may wish to consider the impact of certain non-cash or non-recurring items, when used as a supplement to financial performance measures that are prepared in accordance with GAAP. These items result from facts and circumstances that vary in frequency and impact on continuing operations. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in order to evaluate the operating performance of the Company and compare it against past periods, make operating decisions, and serve as a basis for strategic planning. These non-GAAP financial measures provide management with additional means to understand and evaluate the operating results and trends in our ongoing business by eliminating certain non-cash expenses and other items that management believes might otherwise make comparisons of our ongoing business with prior periods more difficult, obscure trends in ongoing operations, or reduce management’s ability to make useful forecasts. In addition, management understands that some investors and financial analysts find these non-GAAP financial measures helpful in analyzing our financial and operational performance and comparing this performance to our peers and competitors.

As such, to supplement the GAAP information provided, we present in this press release and during the live webcast discussing our financial results the following non‑GAAP financial measures: Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP net income, and Non-GAAP earnings per share (“EPS”).

We calculate each of these non-GAAP financial measures as follows:

Adjusted EBITDA – Adjusted EBITDA consists of GAAP net income as reported and adjusts for (i) deferred revenue purchase accounting adjustments arising from purchase allocation adjustments related to business acquisitions; (ii) depreciation expense; (iii) amortization of software development costs; (iv) amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets; (v) stock-based compensation; (vi) severance and other non‑recurring charges; (vii) interest expense and other, net; (viii) gain on contingent consideration; and (ix) the provision for income taxes.

– Adjusted EBITDA consists of GAAP net income as reported and adjusts for (i) deferred revenue purchase accounting adjustments arising from purchase allocation adjustments related to business acquisitions; (ii) depreciation expense; (iii) amortization of software development costs; (iv) amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets; (v) stock-based compensation; (vi) severance and other non‑recurring charges; (vii) interest expense and other, net; (viii) gain on contingent consideration; and (ix) the provision for income taxes. Non-GAAP net income – Non-GAAP net income consists of GAAP net income as reported and adjusts for (i) deferred revenue purchase accounting adjustments arising from purchase allocation adjustments related to business acquisitions; (ii) amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets; (iii) stock-based compensation; (iv) severance and other non-recurring charges; (v) non-operating loss from lease termination (non-cash); (vi) non-cash interest expense; (vii) loss on extinguishment of debt and (viii) the total tax effect of items (i) through (vii).

