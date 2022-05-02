CPSI Announces Retirement of Boyd Douglas and Names Chris Fowler President and Chief Executive Officer

MOBILE, Ala.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$CPSI–CPSI (NASDAQ: CPSI), a healthcare solutions company (“CPSI” or the “Company”), today announced that Boyd Douglas will retire from his position as President and Chief Executive Officer of CPSI, effective June 30, 2022. The Company’s Board of Directors has named Chris Fowler, the Company’s Chief Operating Officer, as his successor. In connection with his retirement, Douglas will also resign from the Company’s Board effective June 30, 2022, at which time Fowler will become a Director of CPSI. Douglas will continue to serve as a senior advisor to the Company until December 31, 2022, and he will work closely with Fowler during this leadership transition.





Commenting on the announcement, Douglas said, “CPSI is in the midst of a transformation with significant opportunities on the horizon, making this the right time – for the Company and for me – to retire from CPSI and pursue other interests. For the last 34 years it has been a privilege to work side by side with the talented and dedicated employees of CPSI and to serve the extraordinary people that make up the frontlines of healthcare delivery. I have also worked closely with Chris over the years and have seen him excel as a leader. Based on this experience, his passion for our business, and the positive impact he has had on CPSI, I have complete confidence in his ability to take the Company’s performance to the next level.”

Chris Fowler joined the Company in 2000, working in various roles until 2008 when he assumed leadership of the business services division, responsible for all revenue cycle management services. In 2013 this division became a CPSI subsidiary, TruBridge, LLC, and he was named President. Under his direction, TruBridge has experienced impressive growth from $25 million in revenue in 2008 to $138 million in 2021, with an expectation to generate over $185 million in revenue in 2022. Fowler was also named Chief Operating Officer of CPSI in 2015, and, in that role, he has been instrumental in the development and execution of the Company’s current growth strategy and transformation initiative including the integration of four acquired companies since 2016.

Fowler added, “I am humbled and honored to assume this leadership role at CPSI. This is truly a time of tremendous opportunity for the Company as we continue to pursue strategic initiatives focused on growth acceleration, margin optimization and digital innovation to drive long-term sustainability. Our team of 2,500 has an unwavering commitment to deliver innovative solutions and services that achieve our goal of clearing the way for our customers to deliver care to their patients.”

Glenn Tobin, chairman of the CPSI Board of Directors, stated, “We are extremely grateful for Boyd’s dedicated leadership and thank him for his many years of service. We understand his decision is the result of careful consideration, and we wish him all the best.

“During Boyd’s tenure, he led CPSI through the evolution from the Meaningful Use era of stimulus-fueled organic growth to the Company’s current strategy of focused growth in revenue cycle management services, digital innovation and margin expansion. As we build on this solid foundation, the Board is very excited about the next stage of the Company’s growth.

“The Board is very familiar with Chris Fowler’s contributions and potential as he has been involved in virtually all Board discussions for many years. We also worked with a leading national search firm and conducted a thorough evaluation of internal and external candidates. After careful consideration, the Board unanimously determined that Chris was the best candidate to lead CPSI. He has the full confidence of the Board, and we look forward to watching CPSI continue to thrive under his leadership,” added Tobin.

CPSI is a leading provider of healthcare solutions and services for hospitals, their clinics and post-acute care facilities. Founded in 1979, CPSI is the parent of six companies – Evident, LLC, American HealthTech, Inc., TruBridge, LLC, iNetXperts, Corp. d/b/a Get Real Health, TruCode LLC and Healthcare Resource Group, Inc. (“HRG”). Our combined companies are focused on helping improve the health of the communities we serve, connecting communities for a better patient care experience, and improving the financial operations of our customers. Evident provides comprehensive EHR solutions for community hospitals and their affiliated clinics. American HealthTech is one of the nation’s largest providers of EHR solutions and services for post-acute care facilities. TruBridge focuses on providing business, consulting and managed IT services, along with its complete RCM solution, for all care settings. Get Real Health focuses on solutions aimed at improving patient engagement for individuals and healthcare providers. TruCode provides medical coding software that enables complete and accurate code assignment for optimal reimbursement. HRG provides specialized RCM solutions for facilities of all sizes. For more information, visit www.cpsi.com.

