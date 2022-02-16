Home Business Wire CPSI Announces Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2021 Results
Business Wire

CPSI Announces Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2021 Results

di Business Wire

Highlights for Fourth Quarter 2021:

  • Revenues of $74.0 million;
  • GAAP net income of $5.4 million and non-GAAP net income of $10.1 million;
  • GAAP earnings per diluted share of $0.37 and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share of $0.70;
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $14.3 million;
  • Bookings of $15.6 million;
  • Cash provided by operations of $13.3 million; and
  • Net debt of $87.9 million

MOBILE, Ala.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$CPSI–CPSI (NASDAQ: CPSI), a community healthcare solutions company, today announced results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021.

Total revenues for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, were $74.0 million, compared with total revenues of $66.8 million for the prior-year fourth quarter. GAAP net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, was $5.4 million, or $0.37 per diluted share, compared with $3.1 million, or $0.22 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. Cash provided by operations for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $13.3 million, compared with $16.2 million for the prior-year quarter. Net debt at December 31, 2021, was $87.9 million.

Total revenues for the year ended December 31, 2021, were $280.6 million, compared with total revenues of $264.5 million for the prior year. GAAP net income for the year ended December 31, 2021, was $18.4 million, or $1.26 per diluted share, compared with $14.2 million, or $0.98 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2020. Cash provided by operations for 2021 was $47.7 million, compared with $49.1 million for the prior year.

Commenting on the Company’s financial performance for the fourth quarter of 2021, Matt Chambless, chief financial officer of CPSI, stated, “The fourth quarter ended with solid metrics across the board. We continue to make meaningful progress on our strategic objectives, leveraging TruBridge’s operational excellence to propel recurring revenues to yet another record high, now making up 93% of our top-line. Looking back at 2021, we were able to successfully deliver top-line and bottom-line growth, with overall revenue growth of 6%, net income growing by more than 29% and Adjusted EBITDA growing by more than 21%.”

“Looking forward, the Company expects to achieve three-year annual organic recurring revenue growth of 5% to 8%, with the continued growth of TruBridge among both existing and new customers serving as our primary catalyst for recurring revenue growth. For 2022, we expect total revenues of $288 to $298 million. GAAP net income margin is expected to be 6.75% to 7.75%, and Adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to be 18.25% to 19.25%.

Boyd Douglas, president and chief executive officer of CPSI, stated, “2021 marked the completion of the first year on our journey of transformation to drive long-term sustainability and growth, creating a solid foundation for us to build upon over the next few years. The performance from TruBridge continued to lead the way for us in the fourth quarter as we have made great strides this year in driving core growth, delivering digital innovation and margin optimization. The energy and commitment across CPSI to deliver on our target of achieving $80 million in Adjusted EBITDA in 2024 continues to build.”

CPSI will hold a live webcast to discuss fourth quarter and full-year 2021 results today, Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time. A 30-day online replay will be available approximately one hour following the conclusion of the live webcast. To listen to the live webcast or access the replay, visit the Company’s website, www.cpsi.com.

About CPSI

CPSI is a leading provider of healthcare solutions and services for community hospitals, their clinics and post-acute care facilities. Founded in 1979, CPSI is the parent of five companies – Evident, LLC, American HealthTech, Inc., TruBridge, LLC, iNetXperts, Corp. d/b/a Get Real Health and TruCode LLC. Our combined companies are focused on helping improve the health of the communities we serve, connecting communities for a better patient care experience, and improving the financial operations of our customers. Evident provides comprehensive EHR solutions for community hospitals and their affiliated clinics. American HealthTech is one of the nation’s largest providers of EHR solutions and services for post-acute care facilities. TruBridge focuses on providing business, consulting and managed IT services, along with its complete RCM solution, for all care settings. Get Real Health focuses on solutions aimed at improving patient engagement for individuals and healthcare providers. TruCode provides medical coding software that enables complete and accurate code assignment for optimal reimbursement. For more information, visit www.cpsi.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified generally by the use of forward-looking terminology and words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “believes,” “predicts,” “intends,” “plans,” “potential,” “may,” “continue,” “should,” “will” and words of comparable meaning. Without limiting the generality of the preceding statement, all statements in this press release relating to the Company’s future financial and operational results are forward-looking statements. We caution investors that any such forward‑looking statements are only predictions and are not guarantees of future performance. Certain risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward‑looking statements. Such factors may include: the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and related economic disruptions which have materially affected CPSI’s revenue and could materially affect CPSI’s gross margin and income, as well as CPSI’s financial position and/or liquidity; federal, state and local government actions to address and contain the impact of COVID-19 and their impact on us and our hospital clients; operational disruptions and heightened cybersecurity risks due to a significant percentage of our workforce working remotely; significant legislative and regulatory uncertainty in the healthcare industry; exposure to liability for failure to comply with regulatory requirements; saturation of our target market and hospital consolidations; unfavorable economic or market conditions that may cause a decline in spending for information technology and services; general economic conditions, including changes in the financial and credit markets that may affect the availability and cost of credit to us or our customers; potential inability to secure additional financing on favorable terms to meet our future capital needs; our substantial indebtedness, and our ability to incur additional indebtedness in the future; competition with companies that have greater financial, technical and marketing resources than we have; potential future acquisitions that may be expensive, time consuming, and subject to other inherent risks; potential failure to develop new products or enhance current products that keep pace with market demands; failure to develop new technology and products in response to market demands; failure of our products to function properly resulting in claims for medical and other losses; breaches of security and viruses in our systems resulting in customer claims against us and harm to our reputation; failure to maintain customer satisfaction through new product releases free of undetected errors or problems; failure to convince customers to migrate to current or future releases of our products; failure to maintain our margins and service rates; increase in the percentage of total revenues represented by service revenues, which have lower gross margins; exposure to liability in the event we provide inaccurate claims data to payors; exposure to liability claims arising out of the licensing of our software and provision of services; dependence on licenses of rights, products and services from third parties; misappropriation of our intellectual property rights and potential intellectual property claims and litigation against us; interruptions in our power supply and/or telecommunications capabilities, including those caused by natural disaster; our ability to attract and retain qualified client service and support personnel; disruption from periodic restructuring of our sales force; potential inability to properly manage growth in new markets we may enter; exposure to numerous and often conflicting laws, regulations, policies, standards or other requirements through our international business activities; potential litigation against us; pressures on cash flow to service our outstanding debt; restrictive terms of our credit agreement on our current and future operations; changes in and interpretations of financial accounting matters that govern the measurement of our performance; significant charges to earnings if our goodwill or intangible assets become impaired; fluctuations in quarterly financial performance due to, among other factors, timing of customer installations; volatility in our stock price; failure to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting; lack of employment or non-competition agreement with most of our key personnel; inherent limitations in our internal control over financial reporting; vulnerability to significant damage from natural disasters; market risks related to interest rate changes; and other risk factors described from time to time in our public releases and reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K. Relative to our dividend policy, the payment of cash dividends is subject to the discretion of our Board of Directors and will be determined in light of then-current conditions, including our earnings, our leverage, our operations, our financial conditions, our capital requirements and other factors deemed relevant by our Board of Directors. In the future, our Board of Directors may change our dividend policy, including the frequency or amount of any dividend, in light of then-existing conditions. We also caution investors that the forward-looking information described herein represents our outlook only as of this date, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or developments after the date of this press release.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(In ‘000s, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
 

Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

Sales revenues:
System sales and support

$

35,217

 

$

36,657

 

$

143,109

 

$

152,954

 

TruBridge

 

38,784

 

 

30,192

 

 

137,521

 

 

111,534

 

Total sales revenues

 

74,001

 

 

66,849

 

 

280,630

 

 

264,488

 

 
Costs of sales:
System sales and support

 

18,415

 

 

17,460

 

 

70,664

 

 

69,361

 

TruBridge

 

18,734

 

 

14,781

 

 

69,083

 

 

58,881

 

Total costs of sales

 

37,149

 

 

32,241

 

 

139,747

 

 

128,242

 

 
Gross profit

 

36,852

 

 

34,608

 

 

140,883

 

 

136,246

 

 
Operating expenses:
Product development

 

7,791

 

 

8,265

 

 

30,389

 

 

33,457

 

Sales and marketing

 

6,164

 

 

5,310

 

 

21,978

 

 

22,835

 

General and administrative

 

11,700

 

 

12,237

 

 

50,022

 

 

47,479

 

Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles

 

3,672

 

 

2,822

 

 

13,786

 

 

11,421

 

Total operating expenses

 

29,327

 

 

28,634

 

 

116,175

 

 

115,192

 

 
Operating income

 

7,525

 

 

5,974

 

 

24,708

 

 

21,054

 

 
Other income (expense):
Other income

 

368

 

 

252

 

 

1,528

 

 

1,494

 

Loss on extinguishment of debt

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(202

)

Interest expense

 

(911

)

 

(730

)

 

(3,160

)

 

(3,562

)

Total other income (expense)

 

(543

)

 

(478

)

 

(1,632

)

 

(2,270

)

 
Income before taxes

 

6,982

 

 

5,496

 

 

23,076

 

 

18,784

 

 
Provision for income taxes

 

1,581

 

 

2,373

 

 

4,646

 

 

4,538

 

 
Net income

$

5,401

 

$

3,123

 

$

18,430

 

$

14,246

 

 
Net income per common share—basic

$

0.37

 

$

0.22

 

$

1.26

 

$

0.98

 

Net income per common share—diluted

$

0.37

 

$

0.22

 

$

1.26

 

$

0.98

 

 
Weighted average shares outstanding used in per common share computations:
Basic

 

14,332

 

 

14,086

 

 

14,290

 

 

14,038

 

Diluted

 

14,362

 

 

14,086

 

 

14,318

 

 

14,038

 

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In ‘000s, except per share data)
 
December 31, 2021
(unaudited)		 Dec. 31, 2020
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents

$

11,431

 

$

12,671

 

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $1,826 and $1,701, respectively

 

34,431

 

 

32,414

 

Financing receivables, current portion, net

 

6,488

 

 

10,821

 

Inventories

 

855

 

 

1,084

 

Prepaid income taxes

 

4,599

 

 

1,789

 

Prepaid expenses and other

 

11,194

 

 

8,365

 

Total current assets

 

68,998

 

 

67,144

 

 
Property & equipment, net

 

11,590

 

 

13,139

 

Software development costs, net

 

11,644

 

 

3,210

 

Operating lease assets

 

7,097

 

 

6,610

 

Financing receivables, net of current portion

 

7,231

 

 

11,477

 

Other assets, net of current portion

 

3,874

 

 

2,787

 

Intangible assets, net

 

95,203

 

 

71,689

 

Goodwill

 

177,713

 

 

150,216

 

Total assets

$

383,350

 

$

326,272

 

 
Liabilities & Stockholders’ Equity
Current liabilities
Accounts payable

$

8,079

 

$

7,716

 

Current portion of long-term debt

 

4,394

 

 

3,457

 

Deferred revenue

 

11,529

 

 

8,130

 

Accrued vacation

 

5,262

 

 

5,353

 

Other accrued liabilities

 

17,163

 

 

12,786

 

Total current liabilities

 

46,427

 

 

37,442

 

 
Long-term debt, less current portion

 

94,966

 

 

73,360

 

Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion

 

5,505

 

 

5,092

 

Deferred tax liabilities

 

13,880

 

 

10,378

 

Total liabilities

 

160,778

 

 

126,272

 

 
Stockholders’ Equity
Common stock, $0.001 par value; 30,000 shares authorized; 14,734 and 14,511 shares issued

 

15

 

 

15

 

Treasury stock, 89 and 47 shares

 

(2,576

)

 

(1,261

)

Additional paid-in capital

 

187,079

 

 

181,622

 

Retained earnings

 

38,054

 

 

19,624

 

Total stockholders’ equity

 

222,572

 

 

200,000

 

 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

383,350

 

$

326,272

 

 
Computer Programs and Systems, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In ‘000s)
(Unaudited)
 

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

Operating activities:
Net income

$

18,430

 

$

14,246

 

Adjustments to net income:
Provision for bad debt

 

2,592

 

 

4,370

 

Deferred taxes

 

3,502

 

 

2,755

 

Stock-based compensation

 

5,457

 

 

7,005

 

Depreciation

 

2,156

 

 

1,790

 

Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles

 

13,786

 

 

11,421

 

Amortization of software development costs

 

931

 

 

118

 

Amortization of deferred finance costs

 

293

 

 

317

 

Loss on extinguishment of debt

 

 

 

202

 

Loss on disposal of property and equipment

 

313

 

 

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable

 

(3,204

)

 

3,667

 

Financing receivables

 

8,098

 

 

6,369

 

Inventories

 

229

 

 

342

 

Prepaid expenses and other

 

(3,914

)

 

(3,519

)

Accounts payable

 

(615

)

 

(1,088

)

Deferred revenue

 

2,099

 

 

(498

)

Other liabilities

 

401

 

 

2,097

 

Prepaid income taxes

 

(2,810

)

 

(452

)

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

47,744

 

 

49,142

 

 
Investing activities:
Purchase of business, net of cash received

 

(59,634

)

 

 

Investment in software development

 

(9,365

)

 

(3,328

)

Purchases of property and equipment

 

(920

)

 

(3,336

)

Net cash used in investing activities

 

(69,919

)

 

(6,664

)

 
Financing activities:
Dividends paid

 

 

 

(4,337

)

Treasury stock purchases

 

(1,315

)

 

(1,261

)

Payments of long-term debt principal

 

(3,750

)

 

(4,069

)

Proceeds from long-term debt

 

 

 

64

 

Proceeds from revolving line of credit

 

61,000

 

 

 

Payments of revolving line of credit

 

(35,000

)

 

(27,561

)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

 

20,935

 

 

(37,164

)

 
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

 

(1,240

)

 

5,314

 

 
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

 

12,671

 

 

7,357

 

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$

11,431

 

$

12,671

 

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc.
Consolidated Bookings
(In ‘000s)
 
Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended
In ‘000s 12/31/2021 12/31/2020 12/31/2021 12/31/2020
System sales and support(1)

$

8,232

$

11,144

$

40,873

$

48,790

TruBridge(2)

 

7,331

 

10,062

 

29,340

 

33,238

 
Total

$

15,563

$

21,206

$

70,213

$

82,028

(1)

Generally calculated as the total contract price (for system sales) and annualized contract value (for support).

(2)

Generally calculated as the total contract price (for non-recurring, project-related amounts) and annualized contract value (for recurring amounts).

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc.
Bookings Composition
(In ‘000s, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
 
Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended
12/31/2021 12/31/2020 12/31/2021 12/31/2020
System sales and support
Non-subscription sales(1)

$

2,436

$

6,498

$

12,581

$

27,500

Subscription revenue(2)

 

4,439

 

3,243

 

23,468

 

16,899

Other

 

1,357

 

1,403

 

4,824

 

4,391

TruBridge
Net new(3)

 

681

 

3,700

 

6,959

 

10,511

Cross-sell(3)

 

4,079

 

4,970

 

12,477

 

20,285

Get Real Health

 

2,247

 

1,392

 

9,007

 

2,442

TruCode

 

324

 

 

897

 

 
Total

$

15,563

$

21,206

$

70,213

$

82,028

(1)

Represents nonrecurring revenues that generally exhibit a timeframe for bookings-to-revenue conversion of five to six months following contract execution.

(2)

Represents recurring revenues to be recognized on a monthly basis over a weighted-average contract period of five years, with a start date in the next 12 months and an average timeframe for commencement of bookings-to-revenue conversion of five to six months following contract execution.

(3)

“Net new” represents bookings from outside the Company’s core EHR client base, and “Cross-sell” represents bookings from existing EHR customers. In each case, generally comprised of recurring revenues to be recognized ratably over a one-year period and an average timeframe for commencement of bookings-to-revenue conversion of four to six months following contract execution.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc.
Acute Care EHR Net New License Mix
 
Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended
12/31/2021 12/31/2020 12/31/2021 12/31/2020
SaaS(1)

2

3

10

17

Perpetual license(2)

6

8

 
Total

2

3

16

25

 

(1)

Exhibit revenue attribution that is recurring in nature.

(2)

Exhibit revenue attribution that is nonrecurring in nature.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc.
System Sales and Support Revenue Composition
(In ‘000s)
(Unaudited)
 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

 

2021

 

 

2020

Recurring revenues – system sales and support
Acute Care EHR

$

27,648

$

27,010

$

108,440

$

105,597

Post-acute Care EHR

 

4,070

 

4,116

 

16,472

 

16,272

Total recurring revenues – system sales and support

 

31,718

 

31,126

 

124,912

 

121,869

 
Nonrecurring revenues – system sales and support
Acute Care EHR

 

3,154

 

4,960

 

16,939

 

29,173

Post-acute Care EHR

 

345

 

571

 

1,258

 

1,912

Total nonrecurring revenues – system sales and support

 

3,499

 

5,531

 

18,197

 

31,085

 
 
Total system sales and support revenues

$

35,217

$

36,657

$

143,109

$

152,954

 

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(In ‘000s)
(Unaudited)
 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

Adjusted EBITDA:

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

 

2021

 

 

2020

Net income, as reported

$

5,401

$

3,123

$

18,430

$

14,246

 
Deferred revenue and other acquisition-related adjustments

 

201

 

 

747

 

Depreciation expense

 

515

 

456

 

2,156

 

1,790

Amortization of software development costs

 

404

 

39

 

931

 

118

Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

 

3,672

 

2,822

 

13,786

 

11,421

Stock-based compensation

 

1,279

 

1,831

 

5,457

 

7,005

Severance and other nonrecurring charges

 

728

 

1,183

 

4,892

 

1,998

Interest expense and other, net

 

543

 

478

 

1,632

 

2,270

Provision for income taxes

 

1,581

 

2,373

 

4,646

 

4,538

 
Adjusted EBITDA

$

14,324

$

12,305

$

52,677

$

43,386

 Computer Programs and Systems, Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(In ‘000s, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP EPS:

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

 

2021

 

 

2020

 

Net income, as reported

$

5,401

 

$

3,123

 

$

18,430

 

$

14,246

 

 
Pre-tax adjustments for Non-GAAP EPS:
Deferred revenue and other acquisition-related adjustments

 

201

 

 

 

 

747

 

 

 

Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

 

3,672

 

 

2,822

 

 

13,786

 

 

11,421

 

Stock-based compensation

 

1,279

 

 

1,831

 

 

5,457

 

 

7,005

 

Severance and other nonrecurring charges

 

728

 

 

1,183

 

 

4,892

 

 

1,998

 

Non-operating loss from lease termination (non-cash)

 

 

 

 

 

313

 

 

 

Non-cash interest expense

 

73

 

 

75

 

 

293

 

 

317

 

Loss on extinguishment of debt

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

202

 

After-tax adjustments for Non-GAAP EPS:
Tax-effect of pre-tax adjustments, at 21%

 

(1,250

)

 

(1,241

)

 

(5,352

)

 

(4,398

)

Tax shortfall (windfall) from stock-based compensation

 

 

 

(2

)

 

(84

)

 

297

 

 
Non-GAAP net income

$

10,104

 

$

7,791

 

$

38,482

 

$

31,088

 

 
Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted

 

14,362

 

 

14,086

 

 

14,318

 

 

14,038

 

 
Non-GAAP EPS

$

0.70

 

$

0.55

 

$

2.69

 

$

2.21

 

Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We report our financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America, or “GAAP.” However, management believes that, in order to properly understand our short-term and long-term financial and operational trends, investors may wish to consider the impact of certain non-cash or non-recurring items, when used as a supplement to financial performance measures that are prepared in accordance with GAAP. These items result from facts and circumstances that vary in frequency and impact on continuing operations. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in order to evaluate the operating performance of the Company and compare it against past periods, make operating decisions, and serve as a basis for strategic planning. These non-GAAP financial measures provide management with additional means to understand and evaluate the operating results and trends in our ongoing business by eliminating certain non-cash expenses and other items that management believes might otherwise make comparisons of our ongoing business with prior periods more difficult, obscure trends in ongoing operations, or reduce management’s ability to make useful forecasts. In addition, management understands that some investors and financial analysts find these non-GAAP financial measures helpful in analyzing our financial and operational performance and comparing this performance to our peers and competitors.

As such, to supplement the GAAP information provided, we present in this press release and during the live webcast discussing our financial results the following non‑GAAP financial measures: Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP net income, and Non-GAAP earnings per share (“EPS”).

We calculate each of these non-GAAP financial measures as follows:

  • Adjusted EBITDA – Adjusted EBITDA consists of GAAP net income as reported and adjusts for (i) deferred revenue purchase accounting adjustments arising from purchase allocation adjustments related to business acquisitions; (ii) depreciation expense; (iii) amortization of software development costs; (iv) amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets; (v) stock-based compensation; (vi) severance and other non‑recurring charges; (vii) interest expense and other, net; and (viii) the provision for income taxes.
  • Non-GAAP net income – Non-GAAP net income consists of GAAP net income as reported and adjusts for (i) deferred revenue purchase accounting adjustments arising from purchase allocation adjustments related to business acquisitions; (ii) amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets; (iii) stock-based compensation; (iv) severance and other non-recurring charges; (v) non-operating loss from lease termination (non-cash); (vi) non-cash interest expense; (vii) loss on extinguishment of debt; and (viii) the total tax effect of items (i) through (vii).

Contacts

Tracey Schroeder

Chief Marketing Officer

Tracey.schroeder@cpsi.com
(251) 639-8100

Read full story here

Articoli correlati

Masimo Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Financial Results and Announces Agreement to Acquire Sound United

Business Wire Business Wire -
Fourth Quarter 2021 Highlights: Product revenue increased 11.0% to $327.6 million, GAAP net income per diluted share was $1.18; and Non-GAAP net...
Continua a leggere

The Arena Group Closes Previously Announced Public Offering

Business Wire Business Wire -
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Arena Group Holdings, Inc., formerly known as theMaven, Inc. (NYSE American: AREN) (the “Company”), today announced...
Continua a leggere

Upstart Announces Share Repurchase Program

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPST), a leading artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform, today announced that its...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Masimo Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Financial Results and Announces Agreement to Acquire...

Business Wire