CPSI Announces Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2021 Results

MOBILE, Ala.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CPSI (NASDAQ: CPSI), a community healthcare solutions company, today announced results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021.

Total revenues for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, were $74.0 million, compared with total revenues of $66.8 million for the prior-year fourth quarter. GAAP net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, was $5.4 million, or $0.37 per diluted share, compared with $3.1 million, or $0.22 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. Cash provided by operations for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $13.3 million, compared with $16.2 million for the prior-year quarter. Net debt at December 31, 2021, was $87.9 million.

Total revenues for the year ended December 31, 2021, were $280.6 million, compared with total revenues of $264.5 million for the prior year. GAAP net income for the year ended December 31, 2021, was $18.4 million, or $1.26 per diluted share, compared with $14.2 million, or $0.98 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2020. Cash provided by operations for 2021 was $47.7 million, compared with $49.1 million for the prior year.

Commenting on the Company’s financial performance for the fourth quarter of 2021, Matt Chambless, chief financial officer of CPSI, stated, “The fourth quarter ended with solid metrics across the board. We continue to make meaningful progress on our strategic objectives, leveraging TruBridge’s operational excellence to propel recurring revenues to yet another record high, now making up 93% of our top-line. Looking back at 2021, we were able to successfully deliver top-line and bottom-line growth, with overall revenue growth of 6%, net income growing by more than 29% and Adjusted EBITDA growing by more than 21%.”

“Looking forward, the Company expects to achieve three-year annual organic recurring revenue growth of 5% to 8%, with the continued growth of TruBridge among both existing and new customers serving as our primary catalyst for recurring revenue growth. For 2022, we expect total revenues of $288 to $298 million. GAAP net income margin is expected to be 6.75% to 7.75%, and Adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to be 18.25% to 19.25%.

Boyd Douglas, president and chief executive officer of CPSI, stated, “2021 marked the completion of the first year on our journey of transformation to drive long-term sustainability and growth, creating a solid foundation for us to build upon over the next few years. The performance from TruBridge continued to lead the way for us in the fourth quarter as we have made great strides this year in driving core growth, delivering digital innovation and margin optimization. The energy and commitment across CPSI to deliver on our target of achieving $80 million in Adjusted EBITDA in 2024 continues to build.”

CPSI will hold a live webcast to discuss fourth quarter and full-year 2021 results today, Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (In ‘000s, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Sales revenues: System sales and support $ 35,217 $ 36,657 $ 143,109 $ 152,954 TruBridge 38,784 30,192 137,521 111,534 Total sales revenues 74,001 66,849 280,630 264,488 Costs of sales: System sales and support 18,415 17,460 70,664 69,361 TruBridge 18,734 14,781 69,083 58,881 Total costs of sales 37,149 32,241 139,747 128,242 Gross profit 36,852 34,608 140,883 136,246 Operating expenses: Product development 7,791 8,265 30,389 33,457 Sales and marketing 6,164 5,310 21,978 22,835 General and administrative 11,700 12,237 50,022 47,479 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 3,672 2,822 13,786 11,421 Total operating expenses 29,327 28,634 116,175 115,192 Operating income 7,525 5,974 24,708 21,054 Other income (expense): Other income 368 252 1,528 1,494 Loss on extinguishment of debt – – – (202 ) Interest expense (911 ) (730 ) (3,160 ) (3,562 ) Total other income (expense) (543 ) (478 ) (1,632 ) (2,270 ) Income before taxes 6,982 5,496 23,076 18,784 Provision for income taxes 1,581 2,373 4,646 4,538 Net income $ 5,401 $ 3,123 $ 18,430 $ 14,246 Net income per common share—basic $ 0.37 $ 0.22 $ 1.26 $ 0.98 Net income per common share—diluted $ 0.37 $ 0.22 $ 1.26 $ 0.98 Weighted average shares outstanding used in per common share computations: Basic 14,332 14,086 14,290 14,038 Diluted 14,362 14,086 14,318 14,038

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In ‘000s, except per share data) December 31, 2021

(unaudited) Dec. 31, 2020 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 11,431 $ 12,671 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $1,826 and $1,701, respectively 34,431 32,414 Financing receivables, current portion, net 6,488 10,821 Inventories 855 1,084 Prepaid income taxes 4,599 1,789 Prepaid expenses and other 11,194 8,365 Total current assets 68,998 67,144 Property & equipment, net 11,590 13,139 Software development costs, net 11,644 3,210 Operating lease assets 7,097 6,610 Financing receivables, net of current portion 7,231 11,477 Other assets, net of current portion 3,874 2,787 Intangible assets, net 95,203 71,689 Goodwill 177,713 150,216 Total assets $ 383,350 $ 326,272 Liabilities & Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 8,079 $ 7,716 Current portion of long-term debt 4,394 3,457 Deferred revenue 11,529 8,130 Accrued vacation 5,262 5,353 Other accrued liabilities 17,163 12,786 Total current liabilities 46,427 37,442 Long-term debt, less current portion 94,966 73,360 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 5,505 5,092 Deferred tax liabilities 13,880 10,378 Total liabilities 160,778 126,272 Stockholders’ Equity Common stock, $0.001 par value; 30,000 shares authorized; 14,734 and 14,511 shares issued 15 15 Treasury stock, 89 and 47 shares (2,576 ) (1,261 ) Additional paid-in capital 187,079 181,622 Retained earnings 38,054 19,624 Total stockholders’ equity 222,572 200,000 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 383,350 $ 326,272

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In ‘000s) (Unaudited) Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 2020 Operating activities: Net income $ 18,430 $ 14,246 Adjustments to net income: Provision for bad debt 2,592 4,370 Deferred taxes 3,502 2,755 Stock-based compensation 5,457 7,005 Depreciation 2,156 1,790 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 13,786 11,421 Amortization of software development costs 931 118 Amortization of deferred finance costs 293 317 Loss on extinguishment of debt – 202 Loss on disposal of property and equipment 313 – Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (3,204 ) 3,667 Financing receivables 8,098 6,369 Inventories 229 342 Prepaid expenses and other (3,914 ) (3,519 ) Accounts payable (615 ) (1,088 ) Deferred revenue 2,099 (498 ) Other liabilities 401 2,097 Prepaid income taxes (2,810 ) (452 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 47,744 49,142 Investing activities: Purchase of business, net of cash received (59,634 ) – Investment in software development (9,365 ) (3,328 ) Purchases of property and equipment (920 ) (3,336 ) Net cash used in investing activities (69,919 ) (6,664 ) Financing activities: Dividends paid – (4,337 ) Treasury stock purchases (1,315 ) (1,261 ) Payments of long-term debt principal (3,750 ) (4,069 ) Proceeds from long-term debt – 64 Proceeds from revolving line of credit 61,000 – Payments of revolving line of credit (35,000 ) (27,561 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 20,935 (37,164 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (1,240 ) 5,314 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 12,671 7,357 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 11,431 $ 12,671

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. Consolidated Bookings (In ‘000s) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended In ‘000s 12/31/2021 12/31/2020 12/31/2021 12/31/2020 System sales and support(1) $ 8,232 $ 11,144 $ 40,873 $ 48,790 TruBridge(2) 7,331 10,062 29,340 33,238 Total $ 15,563 $ 21,206 $ 70,213 $ 82,028

(1) Generally calculated as the total contract price (for system sales) and annualized contract value (for support). (2) Generally calculated as the total contract price (for non-recurring, project-related amounts) and annualized contract value (for recurring amounts).

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. Bookings Composition (In ‘000s, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended 12/31/2021 12/31/2020 12/31/2021 12/31/2020 System sales and support Non-subscription sales(1) $ 2,436 $ 6,498 $ 12,581 $ 27,500 Subscription revenue(2) 4,439 3,243 23,468 16,899 Other 1,357 1,403 4,824 4,391 TruBridge Net new(3) 681 3,700 6,959 10,511 Cross-sell(3) 4,079 4,970 12,477 20,285 Get Real Health 2,247 1,392 9,007 2,442 TruCode 324 – 897 – Total $ 15,563 $ 21,206 $ 70,213 $ 82,028

(1) Represents nonrecurring revenues that generally exhibit a timeframe for bookings-to-revenue conversion of five to six months following contract execution. (2) Represents recurring revenues to be recognized on a monthly basis over a weighted-average contract period of five years, with a start date in the next 12 months and an average timeframe for commencement of bookings-to-revenue conversion of five to six months following contract execution. (3) “Net new” represents bookings from outside the Company’s core EHR client base, and “Cross-sell” represents bookings from existing EHR customers. In each case, generally comprised of recurring revenues to be recognized ratably over a one-year period and an average timeframe for commencement of bookings-to-revenue conversion of four to six months following contract execution.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. Acute Care EHR Net New License Mix Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended 12/31/2021 12/31/2020 12/31/2021 12/31/2020 SaaS (1) 2 3 10 17 Perpetual license(2) – – 6 8 Total 2 3 16 25 (1) Exhibit revenue attribution that is recurring in nature. (2) Exhibit revenue attribution that is nonrecurring in nature.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. System Sales and Support Revenue Composition (In ‘000s) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Recurring revenues – system sales and support Acute Care EHR $ 27,648 $ 27,010 $ 108,440 $ 105,597 Post-acute Care EHR 4,070 4,116 16,472 16,272 Total recurring revenues – system sales and support 31,718 31,126 124,912 121,869 Nonrecurring revenues – system sales and support Acute Care EHR 3,154 4,960 16,939 29,173 Post-acute Care EHR 345 571 1,258 1,912 Total nonrecurring revenues – system sales and support 3,499 5,531 18,197 31,085 Total system sales and support revenues $ 35,217 $ 36,657 $ 143,109 $ 152,954

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (In ‘000s) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, Adjusted EBITDA: 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income, as reported $ 5,401 $ 3,123 $ 18,430 $ 14,246 Deferred revenue and other acquisition-related adjustments 201 – 747 – Depreciation expense 515 456 2,156 1,790 Amortization of software development costs 404 39 931 118 Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 3,672 2,822 13,786 11,421 Stock-based compensation 1,279 1,831 5,457 7,005 Severance and other nonrecurring charges 728 1,183 4,892 1,998 Interest expense and other, net 543 478 1,632 2,270 Provision for income taxes 1,581 2,373 4,646 4,538 Adjusted EBITDA $ 14,324 $ 12,305 $ 52,677 $ 43,386

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (In ‘000s, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP EPS: 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income, as reported $ 5,401 $ 3,123 $ 18,430 $ 14,246 Pre-tax adjustments for Non-GAAP EPS: Deferred revenue and other acquisition-related adjustments 201 – 747 – Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 3,672 2,822 13,786 11,421 Stock-based compensation 1,279 1,831 5,457 7,005 Severance and other nonrecurring charges 728 1,183 4,892 1,998 Non-operating loss from lease termination (non-cash) – – 313 – Non-cash interest expense 73 75 293 317 Loss on extinguishment of debt – – – 202 After-tax adjustments for Non-GAAP EPS: Tax-effect of pre-tax adjustments, at 21% (1,250 ) (1,241 ) (5,352 ) (4,398 ) Tax shortfall (windfall) from stock-based compensation – (2 ) (84 ) 297 Non-GAAP net income $ 10,104 $ 7,791 $ 38,482 $ 31,088 Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted 14,362 14,086 14,318 14,038 Non-GAAP EPS $ 0.70 $ 0.55 $ 2.69 $ 2.21

