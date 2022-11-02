CPSI Announces Business Unit and Executive Leadership Changes

Healthcare Solutions Leader Shares Strategic Leadership Updates Following Notable Quarterly Performance, Supporting Organizational Transformation and Solidifying Commitment to Improved Access to Care

MOBILE, Ala.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CPSI (NASDAQ: CPSI), a healthcare solutions company, is pleased to announce executive-level changes and three new strategic business unit appointments spanning the organization, including revenue cycle management (RCM), patient engagement, and the core electronic health records (EHR). The business unit leadership changes swiftly follow the appointment of President and Chief Executive Officer Chris Fowler. The talent changes support the larger organizational transformation beyond community hospital information system technology to a more comprehensive go-to-market strategy dedicated to easing the pressure and stress that healthcare providers experience so they can focus on taking care of people and making healthcare more accessible to all.

Executive-level changes include the appointment of Dawn Severance, who came to CPSI by way of the Healthland acquisition in 2016, and who will lead CPSI as the Chief Sales Officer (CSO). Dawn will leverage her experience in RCM while strategically supporting the TruBridge division, which now accounts for nearly 60% of the annual revenue for CPSI. The CSO role will centralize the sales function across all business units to build deeper relationships among existing clients, drive growth, and continue building upon the foundation of sales excellence across the organization.

The three newly appointed business unit leaders will collectively report to 32-year CPSI veteran David Dye, who is transitioning from the Chief Growth Officer to Chief Operating Officer (COO) of CPSI. This transition will create a holistic view across business units, facilitating transparency and alignment across the purchasing experience, and advancing operational excellence. David’s role as COO will also oversee business unit support, services, and product development.

The business unit leadership appointments include the following:

Patrick Murphy, General Manager of the RCM business unit

Christina Hendricks, General Manager of the Patient Engagement business unit

David Harse, General Manager of the EHR business unit, covering all acuities

Leading the RCM business unit as the General Manager is Patrick (Pat) Murphy. Pat has been with TruBridge since 2011 as Director of Revenue Consulting Services, Vice President, and most recently Senior Vice President of TruBridge. Pat is uniquely qualified to help propel the RCM business unit within CPSI to the next chapter in the organization’s evolution and will help to focus on delivering value to key stakeholders.

Leading the patient experience business unit of CPSI as the General Manager is Christina Hendricks. Christina has been with Get Real Health for 17 years filling several leadership roles, and most recently served as the Vice President of Operations. Christina’s experience in both the client and corporate perspective will help drive CPSI’s strategy, execution, and customer satisfaction initiatives in the patient engagement market.

Leading the EHR business unit of CPSI as the General Manager is David Harse. Previously, David served as the Senior Vice President and General Manager of Patient Engagement at Healthmark after spending 20 years at Cerner in various roles of increasing responsibility. David’s long-standing experience in the EHR market will offer industry expertise and proven experience leading double-digit transformational business growth.

“We want to ensure that CPSI is a trusted business partner to our customers and part of their long-term strategic plan, whether that’s streamlining workflows in care delivery, augmenting staffing shortages, improving the patient experience, preparing for value-based reimbursement, or all of the above,” said Chris Fowler, Chief Executive Officer of CPSI. “As a market leader, we have witnessed enormous change in the industry throughout the years. Today, we are applying our knowledge and expertise in the healthcare market – including critical patient experiences and the financial health of healthcare organizations. As we continue to work towards sustainable growth and improved profitability for CPSI, we are providing our customers the technology and services to better engage patients and remove distractions so that these providers can focus on providing accessible and high-quality healthcare.”

About CPSI



CPSI is a leading provider of healthcare solutions and services for community hospitals, their clinics and post-acute care facilities. Founded in 1979, CPSI is the parent of six companies – Evident, LLC, American HealthTech, Inc., TruBridge, LLC, iNetXperts, Corp. d/b/a Get Real Health, TruCode LLC, and Healthcare Resource Group, Inc. Our combined companies are focused on helping improve the health of the communities we serve, connecting communities for a better patient care experience, and improving the financial operations of our customers. Evident provides comprehensive EHR solutions for community hospitals and their affiliated clinics. American HealthTech is one of the nation’s largest providers of EHR solutions and services for post-acute care facilities. TruBridge focuses on providing business, consulting, and managed IT services, along with its complete RCM solution, for all care settings. Get Real Health focuses on solutions aimed at improving patient engagement for individuals and healthcare providers. TruCode provides medical coding software that enables complete and accurate code assignment for optimal reimbursement. HRG provides specialized RCM solutions for facilities of all sizes. For more information, visit www.cpsi.com.

Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified generally by the use of forward-looking terminology and words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “believes,” “predicts,” “intends,” “plans,” “potential,” “may,” “continue,” “should,” “will” and words of comparable meaning. Without limiting the generality of the preceding statement, all statements in this press release relating to the future success or growth of CPSI’s business are forward-looking statements. We caution investors that any such forward looking statements are only predictions and are not guarantees of future performance. Certain risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward looking statements. Such factors may include: the ability of the employees discussed above to drive growth and improve performance of CPSI; the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and related economic disruptions which have materially affected CPSI’s revenue and could materially affect CPSI’s gross margin and income, as well as CPSI’s financial position and/or liquidity; federal, state and local government actions to address and contain the impact of COVID-19 and their impact on us and our hospital clients; operational disruptions and heightened cybersecurity risks due to a significant percentage of our workforce working remotely; saturation of our target market and hospital consolidations; unfavorable economic or market conditions that may cause a decline in spending for information technology and services; significant legislative and regulatory uncertainty in the healthcare industry; exposure to liability for failure to comply with regulatory requirements; competition with companies that have greater financial, technical and marketing resources than we have; potential future acquisitions that may be expensive, time consuming, and subject to other inherent risks; our ability to attract and retain qualified client service and support personnel; disruption from periodic restructuring of our sales force; potential inability to properly manage growth in new markets we may enter; exposure to numerous and often conflicting laws, regulations, policies, standards or other requirements through our international business activities; potential litigation against us; our reliance on an international workforce which exposes us to various business disruptions; potential failure to develop new products or enhance current products that keep pace with market demands; failure to develop new technology and products in response to market demands; failure of our products to function properly resulting in claims for medical and other losses; breaches of security and viruses in our systems resulting in customer claims against us and harm to our reputation; failure to maintain customer satisfaction through new product releases free of undetected errors or problems; failure to convince customers to migrate to current or future releases of our products; failure to maintain our margins and service rates; increase in the percentage of total revenues represented by service revenues, which have lower gross margins; exposure to liability in the event we provide inaccurate claims data to payors; exposure to liability claims arising out of the licensing of our software and provision of services; dependence on licenses of rights, products and services from third parties; misappropriation of our intellectual property rights and potential intellectual property claims and litigation against us; interruptions in our power supply and/or telecommunications capabilities, including those caused by natural disaster; general economic conditions, including changes in the financial and credit markets that may affect the availability and cost of credit to us or our customers; potential inability to secure additional financing on favorable terms to meet our future capital needs; our substantial indebtedness, and our ability to incur additional indebtedness in the future; pressures on cash flow to service our outstanding debt; restrictive terms of our credit agreement on our current and future operations; changes in and interpretations of financial accounting matters that govern the measurement of our performance; significant charges to earnings if our goodwill or intangible assets become impaired; fluctuations in quarterly financial performance due to, among other factors, timing of customer installations; volatility in our stock price; failure to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting; lack of employment or non-competition agreement with most of our key personnel; inherent limitations in our internal control over financial reporting; vulnerability to significant damage from natural disasters; market risks related to interest rate changes; and other risk factors described from time to time in our public releases and reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K. Relative to our dividend policy, the payment of cash dividends is subject to the discretion of our Board of Directors and will be determined in light of then-current conditions, including our earnings, our leverage, our operations, our financial conditions, our capital requirements and other factors deemed relevant by our Board of Directors. In the future, our Board of Directors may change our dividend policy, including the frequency or amount of any dividend, in light of then-existing conditions. We also caution investors that the forward-looking information described herein represents our outlook only as of this date, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or developments after the date of this press release.

Contacts

Tracey Schroeder



Chief Marketing Officer



tracey.schroeder@cpsi.com

(251) 639-8100