Home Business Wire CPI Card Group to Participate in the Lake Street Capital Markets Best...
Business Wire

CPI Card Group to Participate in the Lake Street Capital Markets Best Ideas Growth Conference

di Business Wire

LITTLETON, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CPI Card Group Inc. (Nasdaq: PMTS) (“CPI” or the “Company”), a payment technology company and leading provider of credit, debit and prepaid solutions, today announced that it will participate in the Lake Street Capital Markets Best Ideas Growth Conference on September 14, 2021.

John Lowe, Chief Financial Officer, is scheduled to host virtual 1×1 investor meetings during the event.

About CPI Card Group Inc.

CPI Card Group® is a payment technology company and leading provider of credit, debit and prepaid solutions delivered physically, digitally and on-demand. CPI helps our customers foster connections and build their brands through innovative and reliable solutions, including financial payment cards, personalization and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) instant issuance. CPI has more than 20 years of experience in the payments market and is a trusted partner to financial institutions and payments services providers. Serving customers from locations throughout the United States, CPI has a large network of high security facilities, each of which is registered as PCI compliant by one or more of the payment brands: Visa, Mastercard®, American Express® and Discover®. Learn more at www.cpicardgroup.com.

Contacts

CPI Card Group Inc. Investor Relations:

(877) 369-9016

InvestorRelations@cpicardgroup.com

Articoli correlati

Culdesac Tempe Announces First-of-its-Kind Mobility Program to Make Car-Free Living a Reality

Business Wire Business Wire -
Residents of Culdesac Tempe will have access to a menu of transportation options through real estate developer's mobility partnerships,...
Continua a leggere

Muck Rack Adds Print Content to Their All-in-One Public Relations Management (PRM) Software

Business Wire Business Wire -
New features enable PR teams to view, compile and share print content mentioning their brand, client or any other...
Continua a leggere

Blade Air Mobility to Participate in Deutsche Bank’s Virtual Technology Conference

Business Wire Business Wire -
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (Nasdaq:BLDE), a technology-powered global air mobility platform, today announced that CEO, Rob Wiesenthal,...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Culdesac Tempe Announces First-of-its-Kind Mobility Program to Make Car-Free Living a Reality

Business Wire