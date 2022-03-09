Home Business Wire CPI Card Group to Participate in the 34th Annual Roth Conference
Business Wire

CPI Card Group to Participate in the 34th Annual Roth Conference

di Business Wire

LITTLETON, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CPI Card Group Inc. (Nasdaq: PMTS) (“CPI” or the “Company”), a payment technology company and leading provider of credit, debit and prepaid solutions, today announced that it will participate in the 34th Annual Roth Investor Conference in Dana Point, CA, on March 15, 2022.

John Lowe, SVP and General Manager, Secure Card, and Mike Salop, Head of Investor Relations, are scheduled to host investor meetings during the event.

About CPI Card Group Inc.

CPI Card Group® is a payment technology company and leading provider of credit, debit and prepaid solutions delivered physically, digitally and on-demand. CPI helps our customers foster connections and build their brands through innovative and reliable solutions, including financial payment cards, personalization and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) instant issuance. CPI has more than 20 years of experience in the payments market and is a trusted partner to financial institutions and payments services providers. Serving customers from locations throughout the United States, CPI has a large network of high security facilities, each of which is registered as PCI compliant by one or more of the payment brands: Visa, Mastercard®, American Express® and Discover®. Learn more at www.cpicardgroup.com.

Contacts

CPI Card Group Inc. Investor Relations:

(877) 369-9016

InvestorRelations@cpicardgroup.com

Articoli correlati

LoanSnap Taps Advantage Systems to Automate Accounting Workflows; Fully Implemented Within 60 Days

Business Wire Business Wire -
IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#mortgage--Advantage Systems, a provider of accounting and financial management tools for the mortgage industry, announced that California-based...
Continua a leggere

Transmit Security Named to Fast Company’s List of the World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2022

Business Wire Business Wire -
Transmit Security recognized as one of the world’s top 10 security innovators TEL AVIV, Israel & BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#cybersecurity--Transmit Security, the...
Continua a leggere

Ex-Microsoft / IBM Leaders with $250M+ Exit to Amazon Launch Community Investment Round to Scale Software Powering American Factories

Business Wire Business Wire -
On a mission to revitalize American manufacturing, Buttonsmith is unlocking smart manufacturing for the $6T manufacturing industry in the...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

LoanSnap Taps Advantage Systems to Automate Accounting Workflows; Fully Implemented Within 60 Days

Business Wire