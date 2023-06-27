CPI Card Group® Earns Forest Stewardship Council® Certification

SCS Global Services certifies that CPI® Prepaid Debit Cards adhere to FSC’s standard(s) for responsibly sourced products

LITTLETON, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CPI Card Group Inc. (Nasdaq: PMTS) (“CPI” or the “Company”), a payment technology company providing a range of credit, debit, and prepaid solutions, complementary digital solutions, and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) instant issuance, today announced that it has earned Forest Stewardship Council® (FSC®) Chain of Custody (CoC) certification for its prepaid product. CPI was third-party certified by SCS Global Services through its Forest Conservation Program.





FSC CoC certification ensures that certified wood products are tracked from responsibly managed forests to final paper products to verify that FSC-certified material is identified or kept separate from noncertified material throughout the chain. Through the certification process, SCS conducted an independent review of CPI’s sustainability efforts and verified its use of responsibly sourced products.

The certification reinforces one of CPI’s core tenets of operating with a sustainability mindset to deliver innovative and seamless prepaid solutions that win with customers. CPI will now display the FSC certification logo on the certified paper cards and carriers it produces for its market-leading retail prepaid packaging, thereby allowing the company’s customers to showcase their commitment to responsible sourcing.

“Our team was proud to pursue the FSC certification and will continue to develop eco-focused prepaid solutions to support our clients and the broader industry,” said Peggy O’Leary, Senior Vice President of Prepaid Solutions at CPI. “I want to congratulate the team on securing this certification which shows our alignment with FSC standards and is an accomplishment we can all be proud of.”

CPI strives to lead the industry in eco-focused products. Its eco-focused card line reduces the use of first-use plastic in each card’s construction and substitutes recycled materials like recycled PET-G, recycled PVC, or recovered ocean-bound plastic for virgin materials.

CPI recently announced that it has sold over 95 million of its eco-focused payment cards. CPI is also part of ICMA’s EcoLabel Standard Program and Mastercard Greener Payments Partnership, which are initiatives aimed at encouraging more sustainable transaction and identification card manufacturing.

CPI’s FSC CoC Trademark License Code for Product Promotion is FSC-C185039.

About SCS Global Services

SCS Global Services is a leader in environmental and sustainability certification. A founding member and one of the first certification bodies accredited by the Forest Stewardship Council in 1996, SCS is one of the world’s leading FSC certifiers with more than 35 million acres of responsibly managed forests and 4,000 companies in the FSC supply chain worldwide. SCS programs span a cross section of industries, recognizing achievements in green building, manufacturing, food and agriculture, forestry, and more. SCS is a Certified B Corporation™, reflecting its commitment to socially and environmentally responsible business practices. Learn more at www.scsglobalservices.com.

About Forest Stewardship Council®

FSC is the most rigorous international standard for responsible forestry. FSC-certified forests conserve biological diversity, water resources and crucial ecosystems. The FSC standard also upholds worker rights and supports economic prosperity in surrounding communities. The FSC Chain of Custody certification ensures that certified wood products are tracked from forest to final product (and if applicable, that qualified recycled materials are used), adding legitimacy to the FSC claim throughout the supply chain.

About CPI Card Group®

CPI Card Group is a payment technology company providing a comprehensive range of credit, debit, and prepaid card solutions, complementary digital solutions, and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) instant issuance. With a focus on building personal relationships and earning trust, we help our customers navigate the constantly evolving world of payments, while delivering innovative solutions that spark connections and support their brands. We serve clients across industry, size, and scale through our team of experienced, dedicated employees and our network of high-security production and card services facilities—located in the United States. CPI is committed to exceeding our customers’ expectations, transforming our industry, and enhancing the way people pay every day.

Learn more at www.CPIcardgroup.com.

