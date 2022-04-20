CPACharge and IRS Solutions Software™ Release New Integration to Implement Contactless Payment Options for Tax Resolution Professionals

Leader in Payments for Accounting Professionals Expands Services for Client Tax Resolution

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CPACharge, the online payment solution developed specifically for accounting firms, announced a new partnership with IRS Solutions providing users with digital payment acceptance and advanced security data protection meeting PCI Compliance requirements. IRS Solutions Software™ is the leader in tax resolution software for professionals working tax resolution cases with the IRS.

The integration provides a modern payment tool for tax resolution professionals and their clients to benefit from by giving users a more streamlined payment management solution.

“Our new partnership between CPACharge and IRS Solutions will allow tax resolution professionals to bill their clients using our software options to aid the process for digital payments so the resolution specialist could collect their fees quickly and effectively,” said Dru Armstrong, Chief Executive Officer of CPACharge. “​​The opportunity creates an escalation in mobility from CPAs and progresses the development of stronger methods to increase profitability.”

Additional benefits of this integration include:

Ease of invoicing with customized payment links to add to emails and websites

Speed of invoicing through Quick Bills generated in seconds

Compliance and security with advanced data protection and technology standards

“IRS Solutions Software™ is excited to now offer a new partnership with CPACharge to its members,” said David Stone, Founder of IRS Solutions Software™. “Integrated payments with CPACharge in the IRS Solutions Software™ platform is going to allow tax resolution professionals to really manage their entire operation in a rapid manner with secure procedures.”

To learn more about the CPACharge and IRS Solutions integration for tax resolution professionals, visit cpacharge.com/irssolutions.

About CPACharge

CPACharge, an AffiniPay solution, is an online payment technology developed specifically for CPA firms, giving professionals a secure way to accept credit, debit and eCheck payments. AffiniPay is headquartered in Austin, Texas and offers a modern payment gateway that integrates with more than 30 software solutions and is trusted by 150,000 professionals. CPACharge is offered as a Member Discount Partner by the AICPA and recommended by many other CPA societies. Visit cpacharge.com to learn more.

About IRS Solutions Software™

Helping you look like a Pro while saving you time and a marketing toolbox, with IRS Solutions Software™ you can manage every part of your tax resolution business with ease. Our all-in-one software and membership helps you get up and running FAST so you can start generating year-round revenue right away. For more information, visit irssolutions.com.

