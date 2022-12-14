COVU Deepens C-Suite Expertise with Industry Veterans

On track to grow by 2,500% this year amid tech industry layoffs

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—COVU, the only all-in-one AI-enabled digital platform for insurance agencies, is meeting rapid growth demand by adding additional insurance leaders to its already-robust C-suite.

On the heels of welcoming industry icons to the COVU C-Suite in September, Chief Executive Officer Ali Safavi recognized the need to further grow their leadership roster by adding new roles, demonstrating sector-critical nimbleness even as severe layoffs and the threat of recession clouds the tech field. This growth is driven by COVU’s mission — to help independent insurance agents and carriers better manage risk and make smarter insurance decisions through AI-driven policy recommendations, business services and sales support.

“The rapid expansion of COVU has truly been a spectacular journey,” said Safavi. “We continue to attract top-tier industry talent who share our vision of reimagining the insurance industry for the betterment of mankind. While there’s a lot of speculation around the economy heading into 2023, we have no intentions of slowing down. We have extraordinary ambitions to continue growing our team so we can revolutionize how independent insurance agencies think and operate.”

New Executives Joining the Team

Brian Batjer joins as the chief people officer. For more than 20 years, Batjer has driven global human resources strategy and people leadership in the pre-IPO, venture capital and Fortune 500 environment, and his tenure includes roles with market leaders such as Canon and Cablevision. A master at making the connection between people and data to drive organizational strength, Batjer will be responsible for implementing strategic employee and organizational programs that inspire a company culture of innovation, international teamwork, and business growth.

Brian Bell joins as the chief carrier relations officer. With over 16 years of experience in nearly every aspect of the insurance world, Brian is an industry leader who is experienced in maximizing agency operations and has developed relationships with nearly all of the top carriers in the property casualty marketplace throughout his career.

William Malone joins as the chief revenue officer. With more than 25 years in the insurance industry, Malone previously held executive positions with industry-leading carriers Chubb and The Hartford, and he delivers broad expertise across the industry spectrum. Malone will spearhead COVU’s sales teams, while collaborating with various departments across the organization to deliver best-in-class solutions.

About COVU

Founded and advised by a team of world-renowned insurance, finance, and technology industry veterans with a passion for transparent and unbiased advice, COVU’s mission is to help everyday people and growth-oriented insurance professionals reduce risk and manage insurance smarter.

COVU’s holistic approach ensures agencies thrive by managing the business side of insurance operations to provide an extraordinary customer experience through a unique combination of AI technology, human intelligence, real-time service, and top-tier sales support.

