Covenant Capital Group Promotes Molly Viola to Vice-President of Asset Management

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Nashville-based investment manager Covenant Capital Group has promoted team member Molly Viola to the position of Vice-President of Asset Management.





Viola joined Covenant, which manages more than $2 billion in real estate assets, in 2018 as a member of the Asset Management team. She will oversee the growth of the Asset Management team as the firm grows and will take over responsibility for Risk Management for Covenant. In this role, she will work closely with third-party property management companies to ensure properties are performing up to expectations. She has also spearheaded many of Covenant’s recent ESG initiatives at their properties and will continue to develop the company’s capabilities in that area.

Before joining Covenant Capital Group, Viola spent the previous two years working with Medical Reimbursements of America, Inc. as an Implementation Project Manager, where she managed and developed specialized workflows to realize additional revenue for hospitals and health systems nationwide. Viola is a candidate for a Master’s of Real Estate from Georgetown University (2023) and holds a Bachelor of Science in Biology from the University of Georgia (2015).

“We’re proud of the work Molly has done on behalf of Covenant Capital Group, our investors and our communities,” said Govan White, managing partner and co-founder of Covenant. “Molly has been with us for almost 5 years and has led the development of our stabilized asset management program. She has done an outstanding job and is very deserving of this professional recognition. Our firm will greatly benefit from her new role and increased responsibility.”

White and his team recently raised a record $748 million for its latest value-add real estate fund, Covenant Apartment Fund XI. This is Covenant’s largest fund since its founding in 2001; capital to be deployed in value-add investments in multifamily communities. Covenant controls more than 15,000 apartment units around the Southeast and the Mid-Atlantic.

