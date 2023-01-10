cove.tool Launches Breakthrough revgen.tool, Built for Building Product Manufacturers

Innovative Tech Startup’s Latest Cloud-Based Tool to Revolutionize How Building Products Are Sold & Marketed

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–cove.tool, a leading provider of building design and construction software, today announces the launch of revgen.tool, a cloud-based solution designed to make it easier for building product manufacturers to market products, attract qualified leads, and drive revenue. This first-of-its-kind tool provides manufacturers with verified advanced building performance engines to build relationships with architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) professionals, driving informed product decisions earlier in a project’s lifecycle.

revgen.tool enables manufacturers to highlight product performance within a project and market their products to meet specific needs. Powered by advanced analytics, it filters through thousands of building designs within architecture 3D models, including BIM, to help teams identify the best match for their products, allowing building product manufacturers to get in front of the right architects and engineers and strengthen relationships. At the same time, AEC teams have access to the data they need in real-time to identify the right products for a project, helping save both time and resources. This data is made available via a trusted third-party partner, which makes it easier for manufacturers to build trust with AEC professionals via the sharing of accurate data for products and projects.

“Driven by the urgent need to rapidly reduce carbon emissions and take climate action, there are political, economic, regulatory, and climate-driven macros on a global scale driving a massive shift in the design and construction of buildings. To help meet the targets before 2030, it is essential for manufacturers to partner with architects and engineers,” explains Patrick Chopson, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer at cove.tool. “With revgen.tool, this is finally possible. Manufacturers and design teams can now better align on what products may best fit with real-time, project-specific performance analysis. Newer, high-performance products can be highlighted, encouraging adoption that helps create more comfortable, efficient, and sustainable buildings. Our system enables manufacturers and design teams to forge stronger, more successful relationships based on data.”

Tellingly, lack of information and bad data are two of the most significant impacts on dollars lost in construction. It is estimated to account for $1.8 trillion in annual losses for the sector globally. With revgen.tool, cove.tool is attacking this problem by providing real-time product performance data within a project – including critical information around embodied carbon, cost, and energy performance. This helps drive more qualified leads for building product manufacturers and differentiates products from others in the market, making it easier and quicker for AEC teams to select the best product options to deliver on project goals.

cove.tool will host a revgen.tool Launch Party on Thursday, January 19, at 5:30 PM ET, at its offices in Atlanta. During this event, attendees can learn more about revgen.tool. The startup will also host a panel discussion, Winning in 2023: Key Trends and Opportunities in Building Product Manufacturing, featuring insights from leaders in the industry, including Christian Weeks, CEO of enVerid, Ryan Burrell, Performance Construction Manager at Mitsubishi Electric Trane HVAC, and cove.tool CEO Sandeep Ahuja.

For more information and to RSVP, please visit: go.cove.tools/revgen-launch-party.

About cove.tool

cove.tool is a web-based platform for analyzing, drawing, engineering, and connecting data for building design and construction. Its streamlined, automated analysis enables design teams, contractors, and building product manufacturers to use data in decision making through automation. cove.tool powers systematic climate action by driving rapid decarbonization of buildings with simulation.

For more information, visit: https://www.cove.tools/

Contacts

Katie Huff



khuff@trevelinokeller.com

404-214-0722 (ext. 102)