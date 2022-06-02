Home Business Wire Coursera to Participate in the 42nd Annual William Blair Growth Stock Conference
Coursera to Participate in the 42nd Annual William Blair Growth Stock Conference

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Coursera, Inc. (NYSE: COUR) announces that Jeff Maggioncalda, chief executive officer, and Ken Hahn, chief financial officer, are scheduled to participate in a presentation and fireside chat at the 42nd Annual William Blair Growth Stock Conference on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. CT / 9:00 a.m. ET.

A live webcast and archived replay of the presentation will be available on Coursera’s Investor Relations website at investor.coursera.com.

In compliance with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD, Coursera announces material information to the public through a variety of means, including filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), press releases, company blog posts, public conference calls, and webcasts, as well as via Coursera’s investor relations website.

About Coursera

Coursera was launched in 2012 by two Stanford Computer Science professors, Andrew Ng and Daphne Koller, with a mission to provide universal access to world-class learning. It is now one of the largest online learning platforms in the world, with 102 million registered learners as of March 31, 2022. Coursera partners with over 250 leading university and industry partners to offer a broad catalog of content and credentials, including courses, Specializations, Professional Certificates, Guided Projects, and bachelor’s and master’s degrees. Institutions around the world use Coursera to upskill and reskill their employees, citizens, and students in fields such as data science, technology, and business. Coursera became a B Corp in February 2021.

For investors: Cam Carey, ir@coursera.org

For media: Anne Espiritu, press@coursera.org

