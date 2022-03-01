Home Business Wire Coursera to Participate in March Investor Conferences
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Coursera, Inc. (NYSE: COUR) announces that management will participate in the following investor conferences in March:

Raymond James 43rd Annual Institutional Investors Conference

Date: Monday, March 7, 2022

Fireside chat time: 11:15 a.m. PT / 2:15 p.m. ET

Speaker: Ken Hahn, Chief Financial Officer

Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

Date: Thursday, March 10, 2022

Fireside chat time: 9:45 a.m. PT / 12:45 p.m. ET

Speaker: Jeff Maggioncalda, Chief Executive Officer

A live webcast and archived replay of the virtual fireside chats will be available on Coursera’s Investor Relations website at investor.coursera.com.

Disclosure Information

In compliance with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD, Coursera announces material information to the public through a variety of means, including filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, press releases, company blog posts, public conference calls and webcasts, as well as the investor relations website.

About Coursera

Coursera was launched in 2012 by two Stanford Computer Science professors, Andrew Ng and Daphne Koller, with a mission to provide universal access to world-class learning. It is now one of the largest online learning platforms in the world, with 97 million registered learners as of December 31, 2021. Coursera partners with over 250 leading university and industry partners to offer a broad catalog of content and credentials, including courses, Specializations, Professional Certificates, Guided Projects, and bachelor’s and master’s degrees. Institutions around the world use Coursera to upskill and reskill their employees, citizens, and students in fields such as data science, technology, and business. Coursera became a B Corp in February 2021.

Source Code: COUR-IR

Contacts

For investors: Cam Carey, ir@coursera.org
For media: Anne Espiritu, press@coursera.org

