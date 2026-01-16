Coursera to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Coursera, Inc. (NYSE: COUR), a leading global online learning platform, today announced it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025 after the U.S. stock market closes on Thursday, February 5, 2026. The company will issue the results via a press release with accompanying consolidated financial information before holding a conference call broadcast at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time).

Conference Call Details

A live, audio-only webcast of the conference call and earnings release materials will be available to the public on the company’s investor relations website at investor.coursera.com. Participants may register in advance, and an archived replay will be accessible in the same location for one year.

Disclosure Information

In compliance with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD, Coursera announces material information to the public through a variety of means, including filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), press releases, company blog posts, public conference calls, and webcasts, as well as via Coursera’s investor relations website.

