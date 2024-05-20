Coursera Announces Four New Entry-Level Certificates from Microsoft to Help Learners Pursue High-demand Jobs

In collaboration with Women In Cloud, Microsoft will award more than 5,000 scholarships by 2025 for all official Microsoft programs on Coursera

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Coursera, Inc. (NYSE: COUR), in partnership with Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT), today announced four new entry-level Professional Certificates designed to prepare learners for jobs poised for exponential growth over the coming decade.* These certificate programs equip learners with the essential skills to start a new career in just a few months, without the prerequisite of a college degree or prior work experience. The new programs include:





IT Support Specialist Professional Certificate – Equips job seekers with comprehensive skills required for IT support, including data backup, cloud computing, and mobile device management. Available now.

Cloud Support Associate Professional Certificate – Designed for those interested in starting a career in cloud support, this certificate focuses on Microsoft Azure solutions and services. Learners will gain an understanding of managing cloud resources, cloud security management, and cost optimization. Available now.

Business Analyst Professional Certificate – As the first business analyst Professional Certificate on Coursera, this program provides learners business, technology, and data science skills, including strategic and data-driven decision-making, change management, and process modeling. Available now.

Project Manager Professional Certificate – With a rise in project management roles last year, this program focuses on Microsoft Projects for planning and scheduling. Learners walk away with a deep understanding of project management principles, methodologies, and tools. Launching this summer. Available now for pre-enrollment.

These new programs are now part of Microsoft’s expanded lineup of 10 entry-level Professional Certificates on Coursera that have already attracted more than 600,000 learners worldwide. These four new certificates provide generative AI-specific lessons in the context of the Microsoft 365 product suite. Hands-on projects are also part of the new programs to help learners develop practical skills and ensure seamless preparation for Microsoft certification exams.

“ We’re excited that Microsoft is expanding its portfolio on Coursera as part of our shared efforts to increase equitable access to digital skilling opportunities,” said Marni Baker Stein, Coursera’s Chief Content Officer. “ This collaboration will empower individuals globally, particularly those aspiring to break into the tech industry, with critical skills to thrive in today’s digital economy.”

Expanding access to popular Microsoft skills

Amid surging demand for Microsoft cloud, AI, and cybersecurity experts, Coursera has partnered with Microsoft and community organization Women in Cloud to launch the Universal Access to Microsoft Skills Scholarship. This scholarship provides 5,000 recipients access to all Microsoft Specializations and Professional Certificates on Coursera (a $6000 value per recipient). Those who successfully complete a full Professional Certificate through this scholarship, including any of the four new professional certificates, will be awarded a complimentary voucher for the Microsoft certification exam. These scholarships are available to everyone, with women and marginalized communities as top priorities. Applications are open now.

“ Our collaboration with Coursera provides more options for learners to start or switch their careers by making these courses and skills accessible for people of all backgrounds,” said Elisa Graceffo, General Manager of Worldwide Learning Technical Content at Microsoft. “ These programs are a testament to Microsoft’s commitment to providing learners with the skills that not just enhance their careers but also fill skill gaps in the industry.”

Learners can enroll here to start their journey toward a new career today.

*Source: Lightcast™. (2024), Job Posting Analytics (Jan 2023 – Dec 2023). Retrieved February 2024.

About Coursera

Coursera was launched in 2012 by two Stanford Computer Science professors, Andrew Ng and Daphne Koller, with a mission to provide universal access to world-class learning. It is now one of the largest online learning platforms in the world, with 148 million registered learners as of March 31, 2024. Coursera partners with over 325 leading university and industry partners to offer a broad catalog of content and credentials, including courses, Specializations, Professional Certificates, Guided Projects, and bachelor’s and master’s degrees. Institutions around the world use Coursera to upskill and reskill their employees, citizens, and students in fields such as data science, technology, and business. Coursera became a Delaware public benefit corporation and a B Corp in February 2021.

About Microsoft

Microsoft (Nasdaq “MSFT” @microsoft) creates platforms and tools powered by AI to deliver innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers. The technology company is committed to making AI available broadly and doing so responsibly, with a mission to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.

