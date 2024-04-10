CourseKey and Milady Announce New Software Integration to Power Beauty and Wellness Schools

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CourseKey, a student retention platform for vocational education programs, announced today an API integration with Milady, the leading provider of beauty and wellness education for schools worldwide, to simplify operations for beauty and wellness education programs.





It can be difficult for beauty and wellness programs to monitor student progress and identify at-risk students when they’re tracking student attendance, grades, and skill attainment in different systems. The CourseKey and Milady integration aggregates grades from the CIMA digital learning platform from Milady with attendance and skill attainment from CourseKey for a real-time visualization of student progress.

“ We’re excited about the benefits this integration brings to our schools,” said Corina Santoro, VP of Product and Customer Experience at Milady. “ Schools will appreciate the seamless data and grade transfer into other LMS and SIS systems. With automatic data transfer and visualization, students and staff gain a real-time view into student performance and progress, freeing up valuable educator time and helping more students stay on track. It’s a win-win for everyone involved.”

This integration also improves Satisfactory Academic Progress (SAP) tracking, helping students and staff ensure that students remain in good standing for financial aid disbursements and on-time graduation. With CourseKey’s increased visibility into student progress, some beauty and wellness schools have seen a roughly 5-7% increase in student retention.

“ The integration with Milady adds even deeper insights into student progress, allowing beauty and wellness programs to identify and intervene with at-risk students faster,” said Marc Barron, Co-founder and Vice President of CourseKey. “ Our partnership with Milady demonstrates our commitment to working with leaders in the beauty and wellness ecosystem to continue to innovate and bring value to this sector.”

CourseKey serves over 300 vocational education organizations, including Paul Mitchell The School and more. This integration represents an exciting milestone in CourseKey’s mission to power the most successful beauty and wellness programs across the country.

For more information, visit www.coursekey.com.

About CourseKey

CourseKey is a student success platform purpose-built for vocational education programs. Its student-driven, mobile-first approach improves the entire student lifecycle—helping more students get from day one to graduation day. Founded in 2015, CourseKey has supported more than 300 schools in beauty and wellness, trades, allied health, and other sectors. To date, more than 200,000 students have used CourseKey to join or rejoin the workforce and embark on successful careers.

About Milady

Milady, a part of Cengage Group, is the leading provider of beauty and wellness education for schools worldwide. We have been influencing the beauty industry ever since our founder started his own one-man barbering supply business nearly a century ago. Today, we are proud to create forward-thinking education that reshapes the beauty industry and uplifts the next generation of beauty professionals. Learn more about Milady at www.milady.com/CIMA.

Contacts

Teanna Totten



teanna@coursekey.com