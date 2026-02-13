Coupang to Announce Fourth Quarter 2025 Results on February 26, 2026

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Coupang, Inc. (NYSE: CPNG) will release its fourth quarter 2025 financial results on Thursday, February 26, 2026. The release will be available after U.S. market close and an accompanying live webcast will begin at 2:30PM PT/ 5:30PM ET the same day.

The earnings release, presentation, and webcast will be available at the Coupang Investor Relations website, https://ir.aboutcoupang.com. Following the call, a replay and related transcript will be available at the same website.

About Coupang

Coupang is a technology and Fortune 150 company listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CPNG) that provides retail, restaurant delivery, video streaming, and fintech services to customers around the world under brands that include Coupang, Eats, Play, Rocket Now, and Farfetch.

For media:

Coupang PR

press@coupang.com

For investors:

Coupang IR

ir@coupang.com