Coupang to Announce First Quarter 2022 Results on May 11, 2022

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. SEOUL, South Korea–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Coupang, Inc. (NYSE: CPNG) will release its financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2022 on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. The earnings release will be available after U.S. market close and an accompanying live webcast will begin at 5:30 PM Eastern Time.

The earnings release and the webcast will be available at the Coupang Investor Relations website, https://ir.aboutcoupang.com. Following the call, a replay will be available at the same website.

About Coupang

Coupang is one of the largest e-Commerce companies in Asia, with a mission to revolutionize the everyday lives of its customers and create a world where people wonder, “How did we ever live without Coupang?” Coupang offers a variety of services, including same-day and next-morning delivery of groceries and general merchandise, delivery of prepared foods through Coupang Eats, and video streaming through Coupang Play. Coupang has offices in Beijing, Hong Kong, Los Angeles, Seattle, Seoul, Singapore, Shanghai, Silicon Valley, Taipei, and Tokyo.

Contacts

For media:

Coupang PR

press@coupang.com

For investors:

Coupang IR

ir@coupang.com