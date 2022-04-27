Home Business Wire Coupang to Announce First Quarter 2022 Results on May 11, 2022
Business Wire

Coupang to Announce First Quarter 2022 Results on May 11, 2022

di Business Wire

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. SEOUL, South Korea–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Coupang, Inc. (NYSE: CPNG) will release its financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2022 on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. The earnings release will be available after U.S. market close and an accompanying live webcast will begin at 5:30 PM Eastern Time.

The earnings release and the webcast will be available at the Coupang Investor Relations website, https://ir.aboutcoupang.com. Following the call, a replay will be available at the same website.

About Coupang

Coupang is one of the largest e-Commerce companies in Asia, with a mission to revolutionize the everyday lives of its customers and create a world where people wonder, “How did we ever live without Coupang?” Coupang offers a variety of services, including same-day and next-morning delivery of groceries and general merchandise, delivery of prepared foods through Coupang Eats, and video streaming through Coupang Play. Coupang has offices in Beijing, Hong Kong, Los Angeles, Seattle, Seoul, Singapore, Shanghai, Silicon Valley, Taipei, and Tokyo.

Contacts

For media:
Coupang PR
press@coupang.com

For investors:
Coupang IR
ir@coupang.com

Articoli correlati

BigBear.ai to Report First Quarter 2022 Results on May 9, 2022

Business Wire Business Wire -
COLUMBIA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$BBAI--BigBear.ai (NYSE: BBAI), a leader in AI-powered analytics and cyber engineering solutions, today announced that it will...
Continua a leggere

Avnet Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
Third quarter sales of $6.5 billion, up 32% year over year and 11% sequentially Diluted EPS of $1.84 and adjusted...
Continua a leggere

Aspen Technology Announces Financial Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal 2022

Business Wire Business Wire -
BEDFORD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aspen Technology, Inc. (AspenTech) (NASDAQ: AZPN), a global leader in asset optimization software, today announced financial results...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Avnet Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results

Business Wire