Cotton & Company Has Achieved the CMMC Certified Third Party Assessor Organization Candidate Designation

The CMMC is designed to ensure all Department of Defense (DoD) contractors have sufficient security controls in place to protect federal classified information (FCI) and controlled unclassified information (CUI). CMMC is in the initial year of a five year phased rollout plan ending in September 2025. To achieve CMMC certification, DIB partners and contractors must assess the as-is status of their cybersecurity environment to gauge their current level of cybersecurity maturity (i.e., CMMC maturity levels 1 – 5). CMMC assessments must be performed by C3PAOs.

“Our firm has a long history of performing quality Cyber-related assessments such as NIST 800-171 and Federal Information Security Modernization Act (FISMA) audits to our clients. Achieving the candidate CMMC C3PAO status will allow us to leverage our vast knowledge in this space to help secure the nation’s supply chain,” said Loren Schwartz, Assurance Practice Lead Partner.

Cotton & Company is also a CMMC Registered Provider Organization (RPO).

Read here for more information about Cotton & Company’s CMMC services.

About Cotton & Company

Cotton & Company LLP, a Washington Post 2020 Top Workplace, was founded in Alexandria in 1981, and has 15 partners and 200 employees. Our CPA firm provides specialized services for governmental agencies and programs, as well as commercial clients. At Cotton & Company, we support government accountability and assist our clients in ensuring that taxpayer money and data is properly handled. By validating and questioning our clients’ documentation, we help to establish that funds and systems are being used appropriately and purposefully. Our work requires equal amounts of precision and passion as we strive to contribute to an efficient government that is best able to serve its people. Visit Cotton & Company at www.cottoncpa.com or contact Steven Koons, Managing Partner, at 703.836.6701 or skoons@cottoncpa.com.

