Cotiviti Client Conference Brings Together Leading Payer Executives to Explore Solutions for Improving the Healthcare System Through Innovation, Technology, and Analytics

Chairman, President, and CEO Emad Rizk, M.D. to deliver keynote on strategies to reduce inefficiency and complexity in the healthcare system and the transition to value-based care

SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#healthplans—Cotiviti, a leader in data-driven healthcare solutions, will host the 2022 Cotiviti Client Conference (CCC22) May 11–13 in Charleston, South Carolina. Leading payer organizations and healthcare stakeholders from across the country will come together to teach, learn, and discuss new ways to achieve value and optimize outcomes. The first Cotiviti event held in-person since 2019, the three-day conference will focus on navigating post-pandemic challenges related to healthcare payments, risk, quality, and consumer engagement.

“The past two years have further amplified the need for healthcare payers to find innovative ways to reduce inefficiencies and improve clinical and financial performance,” said Emad Rizk, M.D., chairman, president, and CEO of Cotiviti. “Our conference will foster an environment where industry executives can engage in important conversations around leveraging data-driven insights to improve payment integrity, risk adjustment, quality outcomes, consumer engagement, and ultimately, member care. We look forward to connecting with our clients at our first in-person conference in three years.”

Dr. Rizk will deliver the opening CCC22 keynote on inefficiency and lack of continuity in the U.S. healthcare system, focusing on how organizations can reverse the over-spending trend. He will highlight specific areas contributing to improper spending as well as the merits of value-based care and other alternative payment models. CCC22 will close with a keynote from author Dr. Sampson Davis, who will discuss lessons from his personal journey to overcome generational poverty and become a board-certified emergency medicine physician.

Along with compelling keynotes, CCC22 will feature a variety of individual and panel presentations featuring clients, focusing on removing silos between prepay and postpay claim accuracy; uniting quality, risk adjustment, network management, and clinical analytics; and engaging members with omnichannel communications. As part of Cotiviti’s commitment to social responsibility, event attendees will also participate in Operation Military Care, giving back to the community by assembling care packages for local military families in South Carolina.

Cotiviti is a leading solutions and analytics company that is reshaping the economics of healthcare, helping its clients uncover new opportunities to unlock value. Cotiviti’s solutions are a critical foundation for healthcare payers in their mission to lower healthcare costs and improve quality through higher performing payment accuracy, quality improvement, risk adjustment, consumer engagement, and network performance management programs. Cotiviti’s healthcare solutions are powered by Caspian Clarity, a proprietary data and analytics platform spanning thousands of unique member and provider data types across financial and clinical domains, representing the most comprehensive longitudinal data set in healthcare. The company also supports the retail industry with data management and recovery audit services that improve business outcomes. For more information, visit www.cotiviti.com.

