CoStar News Honored With Innovation Award From Society for Advancing Business Editing and Writing

Interactive Report on Amazon’s Real Estate Use Earned the Outlet the ‘Best in Business Award’ for Innovation

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP), a leading provider of online real estate marketplaces, information and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets, proudly announced today that CoStar news has received the prestigious Best in Business Award for Innovation from the Society for Advancing Business Editing and Writing (SABEW).

CoStar news was honored for an interactive report it published in 2021 analyzing technology giant Amazon’s real estate use across the United States, titled “Tracing the Path of Amazon’s 100 Million-Square-Foot Journey to Real Estate Dominance.” The report analyzed Amazon’s commercial property strategy with a custom-built interactive map that allowed readers to zoom in on real estate holdings with extraordinary detail.

“It is an undeniable honor and a testament to the incredible work being done at CoStar news to be recognized by a truly world-renowned organization such as the Society for Advancing Business Editing and Writing,” said Andrew Florance, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, CoStar Group. “We are very proud of every piece we publish, but today we celebrate the work of Clare Kennedy, Jacquelyn Ryan, Rohit Diwadkar and Jelena Schulz, who all contributed to this remarkable piece.”

The effort from CoStar [N]ews journalists Kennedy, Ryan, Diwadkar and Schulz was noted by SABEW’s outside panel of judges for shining “a light on the types of mega-corporations that demand such scrutiny.” They were also praised for the level of “detailed work” in a category designed to encourage creative approaches to storytelling.

The competition from the world’s largest financial journalism organization included more than 1,200 entries from 194 news organizations, including top-tier international news publications such as The New York Times, The Washington Post and The Wall Street Journal.

About CoStar Group, Inc.

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP) is a leading provider of online real estate marketplaces, information and analytics. Founded in 1987, CoStar conducts expansive, ongoing research to produce and maintain the largest and most comprehensive database of commercial real estate information. Our suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values, market conditions and current availabilities. STR provides premium data benchmarking, analytics and marketplace insights for the global hospitality industry. Ten-X provides a leading platform for conducting commercial real estate online auctions and negotiated bids. LoopNet is the most heavily trafficked commercial real estate marketplace online. Apartments.com, ApartmentFinder.com, ForRent.com, ApartmentHomeLiving.com, Westside Rentals, AFTER55.com, CorporateHousing.com, ForRentUniversity.com and Apartamentos.com form the premier online apartment resource for renters seeking great apartment homes and provide property managers and owners a proven platform for marketing their properties. Homesnap is an industry-leading online and mobile software platform that provides user-friendly applications to optimize residential real estate agent workflow and reinforce the agent-client relationship. Homes.com offers real estate professionals advertising and marketing services for residential properties. Realla is the UK’s most comprehensive commercial property digital marketplace. BureauxLocaux is one of the largest specialized property portals for buying and leasing commercial real estate in France. CoStar Group’s websites attract tens of millions of unique monthly visitors. Headquartered in Washington, DC, CoStar Group maintains offices throughout the U.S., Europe, Canada and Asia. From time to time, we plan to utilize our corporate website, http://www.costargroup.com, as a channel of distribution for material company information. For more information, visit CoStarGroup.com.

Contacts

Matthew Blocher



CoStar Group



mblocher@costar.com

202.346.6775