CoStar Group Full Year 2021 Revenue Increased 17% Year-over-Year and Fourth Quarter Net Sales Bookings Grew 37% to a Record $67 Million

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP), a leading provider of online real estate marketplaces, information and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets, announced today that revenue for the year ended December 31, 2021, was $1.94 billion, an increase of 17% over revenue of $1.66 billion for the full year of 2020. Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2021, was $507 million, an increase of 14% over revenue of $444 million for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Net income for the year ended December 31, 2021, was $293 million, an increase of 29% compared to net income of $227 million for the full year of 2020. Net income for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $93 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, an increase of 160% compared to net income of $36 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. EBITDA for the full year of 2021 was $565 million, an increase of 39% compared to EBITDA of $406 million for the full year of 2020.

“2021 was another very strong year for CoStar Group in terms of both revenue and sales growth,” said Andrew C. Florance, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of CoStar Group. “Our fourth quarter 2021 revenue run rate is now over $2 billion and our sales production has never been stronger. Company-wide net sales bookings for 2021 increased 18% year-over-year to $217 million, while net sales bookings in the fourth quarter of 2021 reached an all-time high of $67 million.”

“I’m particularly pleased with the revenue growth acceleration in CoStar,” stated Florance, “which began the year with 4% year-over-year revenue growth in the first quarter and ended the year with 13% year-over-year revenue growth in the fourth quarter. Net sales bookings for CoStar in the fourth quarter were virtually in-line with the record level of net sales bookings CoStar delivered in the third quarter of 2021. Even more encouraging, net sales bookings for Apartments.com increased sharply in the fourth quarter of 2021, indicating that the slowdown in revenue growth and sales bookings that we experienced earlier in the year is potentially behind us.”

“2021 was our first full year in the residential property space,” continued Florance, “and we are off to a strong start with revenue of $75 million. Revenue from our Homesnap products grew over 50% for the full year 2021 on a year-over-year pro forma basis. With an addressable market almost three times the size of our existing business, we believe that the residential property opportunity has the potential to add billions in revenue to CoStar Group over the medium to long term. In order to take advantage of this significant growth opportunity, we plan to increase the level of investment in residential products, content, sales and marketing in 2022.”

Year 2020-2021 Quarterly Results – Unaudited (in millions, except per share data) 2020 2021 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Revenues $392 $397 $426 $444 $458 $480 $499 $507 Net income 73 60 58 36 74 61 64 93 Net income per share – diluted(1) 0.20 0.16 0.15 0.09 0.19 0.16 0.16 0.24 Weighted average outstanding shares – diluted(1) 368 377 394 394 394 394 394 395 EBITDA 100 109 108 88 136 133 123 173 Adjusted EBITDA 124 129 134 167 160 150 144 193 Non-GAAP net income 90 88 89 112 108 103 99 138 Non-GAAP net income per share – diluted(1) 0.24 0.23 0.23 0.29 0.27 0.26 0.25 0.35 __________________________ (1) Prior period amounts have been retroactively adjusted to reflect the ten-for-one stock split effected in the form of a stock dividend in June 2021.

As of December 31, 2021, the Company had approximately $3.8 billion in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and outstanding debt of approximately $1.0 billion.

2022 Outlook

The Company expects revenue in the range of $2.145 billion to $2.165 billion for the full year of 2022, representing growth of approximately 11% year-over-year at the midpoint of the range. We expect revenue for the first quarter of 2022 in the range of $510 million to $515 million, representing revenue growth of approximately 12% year-over-year at the midpoint of the range.

Full year 2022 revenue estimates include approximately $70 million of revenue from our Residential products, representing growth of approximately 15% year-over-year after adjusting for certain legacy Homes.com product revenues that were discontinued in 2021. The Company is planning to increase the level of investment in Residential to a range of approximately $300 to $320 million for the full year 2022, representing an increase in the range of $200 million to $220 million.

The Company expects adjusted EBITDA in a range of $565 million to $605 million for the full year of 2022, a decrease of $62 million, or 10%, at the midpoint of the range compared to 2021. For the first quarter of 2022, the Company expects adjusted EBITDA in a range of $155 million to $160 million. Excluding the Residential product revenue and investments, adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in a range of $815 million to $835 million for the full year of 2022.

“I am very pleased with the strong financial performance in 2021, which we expect to continue in 2022” said Scott T. Wheeler, Chief Financial Officer of CoStar Group. “Notwithstanding our Residential growth investments, our commercial property information and marketplace businesses are expected to deliver profit margins of approximately 40% in 2022, which would achieve our long-term goal of 40% adjusted EBITDA margins by 2023 one full year ahead of schedule.”

We expect full year 2022 non-GAAP net income per diluted share in a range of $0.95 to $1.02 based on 395 million shares. For the first quarter of 2022, we expect non-GAAP net income per diluted share in a range of $0.27 to $0.28 based on 394 million shares. These ranges include an estimated non-GAAP tax rate of 25% for the full year and the first quarter of 2022.

The preceding forward-looking statements reflect CoStar Group’s expectations as of February 22, 2022, including forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures on a consolidated basis, based on current estimates, expectations, observations, and trends. Given the risk factors, rapidly evolving economic environment, and uncertainties and assumptions discussed in this release and in our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and annual reports on Form 10-K, including uncertainties as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and responses to it by, and the impact on, global economies and the real estate industry, actual results may differ materially. Other than in publicly available statements, the Company does not intend to update its forward-looking statements until its next quarterly results announcement.

Reconciliation of EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per diluted share to their GAAP basis results are shown in detail below, along with definitions for those terms. A reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP guidance to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, net income, can be found within the tables included in this release.

Quarterly historical revenue under the new disaggregated revenue categories announced on October 26, 2021, can be found in the tables below.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

For information regarding the purpose for which management uses the non-GAAP financial measures disclosed in this release and why management believes they provide useful information to investors regarding the Company’s financial condition and results of operations, please refer to the Company’s latest periodic report.

EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents GAAP net income attributable to CoStar Group before interest (expense) income and other (expense) income, loss on debt extinguishment, income taxes, depreciation and amortization.

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents EBITDA before stock-based compensation expense, acquisition- and integration-related costs, restructuring costs, and settlements and impairments incurred outside the Company’s normal course of business. Adjusted EBITDA margin represents adjusted EBITDA divided by revenues for the period.

Non-GAAP net income is a non-GAAP financial measure determined by adjusting GAAP net income attributable to CoStar Group for stock-based compensation expense, acquisition- and integration-related costs, restructuring costs, settlement and impairment costs incurred outside the Company’s normal course of business and loss on debt extinguishment, as well as amortization of acquired intangible assets and other related costs, and then subtracting an assumed provision for income taxes. In 2021, the Company is assuming a 25% tax rate in order to approximate our statutory corporate tax rate excluding the impact of discrete items.

Non-GAAP net income per diluted share is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents non-GAAP net income divided by the number of diluted shares outstanding for the period used in the calculation of GAAP net income per diluted share. For periods with GAAP net losses and non-GAAP net income, the weighted average outstanding shares used to calculate non-GAAP net income per share includes potentially dilutive securities that were excluded from the calculation of GAAP net income per share as the effect was anti-dilutive.

Earnings Conference Call



Management will conduct a conference call to discuss the fourth quarter and full year 2021 results and the Company’s outlook at 5:00 PM EST on Tuesday, February 22, 2022. A live audio webcast of the conference will be available in listen-only mode through the Investors section of the CoStar Group website: https://investors.costargroup.com. A replay of the webcast audio will also be available in the Investors section of our website for a period of time following the call.

CoStar Group, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations – Unaudited (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues $ 506,786 $ 444,393 $ 1,944,135 $ 1,659,019 Cost of revenues 86,330 78,154 357,241 308,968 Gross profit 420,456 366,239 1,586,894 1,350,051 Operating expenses: Selling and marketing (excluding customer base amortization) 138,653 133,576 622,007 535,778 Software development 52,522 41,573 201,022 162,916 General and administrative 69,964 118,100 256,711 299,698 Customer base amortization 18,932 17,780 74,817 62,457 280,071 311,029 1,154,557 1,060,849 Income from operations 140,385 55,210 432,337 289,202 Interest expense, net (7,923) (7,913) (31,621) (17,395) Other income (expense) 909 (856) 3,252 (827) Income before income taxes 133,371 46,441 403,968 270,980 Income tax expense 40,471 10,652 111,404 43,852 Net income $ 92,900 $ 35,789 $ 292,564 $ 227,128 Net income per share – basic(1) $ 0.24 $ 0.09 $ 0.75 $ 0.60 Net income per share – diluted(1) $ 0.24 $ 0.09 $ 0.74 $ 0.59 Weighted-average outstanding shares – basic(1) 392,538 391,372 392,210 380,726 Weighted-average outstanding shares – diluted(1) 394,532 393,951 394,160 383,266 __________________________ (1) Prior period amounts have been retroactively adjusted to reflect the ten-for-one stock split effected in the form of a stock dividend in June 2021.

CoStar Group, Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures – Unaudited (in thousands, except per share data) Reconciliation of Net Income to Non-GAAP Net Income Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income $ 92,900 $ 35,789 $ 292,564 $ 227,128 Income tax expense 40,471 10,652 111,404 43,852 Income before income taxes 133,371 46,441 403,968 270,980 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 26,176 24,784 103,626 88,132 Stock-based compensation expense 16,721 12,667 63,709 54,104 Acquisition and integration related costs 3,243 65,892 18,718 92,523 Restructuring and related costs — — — 413 Other expense 4,112 — 6,903 113 Non-GAAP income before income taxes 183,623 149,784 596,924 506,265 Assumed rate for income tax expense(1) 25 % 25 % 25 % 25 % Assumed provision for income tax expense (45,906 ) (37,446 ) (149,231 ) (126,566 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 137,717 $ 112,338 $ 447,693 $ 379,699 Net income per share – diluted(2) $ 0.24 $ 0.09 $ 0.74 $ 0.59 Non-GAAP net income per share – diluted(2) $ 0.35 $ 0.29 $ 1.14 $ 0.99 Weighted average outstanding shares – basic(2) 392,538 391,372 392,210 380,726 Weighted average outstanding shares – diluted(2) 394,532 393,951 394,160 383,266 __________________________ (1) The assumed 25% tax rate approximates our statutory federal and state corporate tax rate. (2) Prior period amounts have been retroactively adjusted to reflect the ten-for-one stock split effected in the form of a stock dividend in June 2021. Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income $ 92,900 $ 35,789 $ 292,564 $ 227,128 Amortization of acquired intangible assets in cost of revenues 7,244 7,004 28,809 25,675 Amortization of acquired intangible assets in operating expenses 18,932 17,780 74,817 62,457 Depreciation and other amortization 6,880 8,249 29,018 28,812 Interest expense 7,923 7,913 31,621 17,395 Other (income) expense (909 ) 856 (3,252 ) 827 Income tax expense 40,471 10,652 111,404 43,852 EBITDA $ 173,441 $ 88,243 $ 564,981 $ 406,146 Stock-based compensation expense 16,721 12,667 63,709 54,104 Acquisition and integration related costs 3,243 65,892 18,718 92,523 Restructuring and related costs — — — 413 Adjusted EBITDA $ 193,405 $ 166,802 $ 647,408 $ 553,186

CoStar Group, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets – Unaudited (in thousands) December 31,



2021 December 31,



2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 3,827,126 $ 3,755,912 Accounts receivable 138,191 119,059 Less: Allowance for credit losses (13,374 ) (15,110 ) Accounts receivable, net 124,817 103,949 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 36,182 28,651 Total current assets 3,988,125 3,888,512 Deferred income taxes, net 5,034 4,983 Property and equipment, net 271,431 126,325 Lease right-of-use assets 100,680 108,740 Goodwill 2,321,015 2,235,999 Intangible assets, net 435,662 426,745 Deferred commission costs, net 101,879 93,274 Deposits and other assets 21,762 15,856 Income tax receivable 11,283 14,986 Total assets $ 7,256,871 $ 6,915,420 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 22,244 $ 15,732 Accrued wages and commissions 81,794 80,998 Accrued expenses 81,676 110,305 Income taxes payable 31,236 16,316 Lease liabilities 26,268 32,648 Deferred revenue 95,471 74,851 Total current liabilities 338,689 330,850 Long-term debt, net 987,944 986,715 Deferred income taxes, net 98,656 72,991 Income taxes payable 12,496 25,282 Lease and other long-term liabilities 107,414 124,223 Total liabilities $ 1,545,199 $ 1,540,061 Total stockholders’ equity 5,711,672 5,375,359 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 7,256,871 $ 6,915,420

CoStar Group, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows – Unaudited (in thousands) Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 Operating activities: Net income $ 292,564 $ 227,128 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 139,558 116,944 Amortization of deferred commissions costs 63,391 60,516 Amortization of Senior Notes discount and issuance costs 2,327 1,658 Non-cash lease expense 28,485 26,326 Stock-based compensation expense 63,709 53,450 Deferred income taxes, net 24,165 (11,530 ) Credit loss expense 10,928 25,212 Other operating activities, net (654 ) 288 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Accounts receivable (29,630 ) (36,118 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (14,873 ) 1,936 Deferred commissions (72,038 ) (64,355 ) Accounts payable and other liabilities (30,051 ) 100,846 Lease liabilities (30,904 ) (30,497 ) Income taxes payable 5,860 10,352 Deferred revenue 17,396 2,188 Other assets (502 ) 1,762 Net cash provided by operating activities 469,731 486,106 Investing activities: Proceeds from sale and settlement of investments — 10,259 Proceeds from sale of property and equipment and other assets 612 — Purchase of Richmond assets and other intangibles (123,764 ) — Purchases of property and equipment and other assets (65,220 ) (48,347 ) Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired (192,971 ) (426,075 ) Net cash used in investing activities (381,343 ) (464,163 ) Financing activities: Proceeds from long-term debt — 1,744,210 Payments of debt issuance costs — (16,647 ) Payments of long-term debt — (745,000 ) Repurchase of restricted stock to satisfy tax withholding obligations (33,314 ) (38,867 ) Proceeds from equity offering, net of transaction costs — 1,689,971 Proceeds from exercise of stock options and employee stock purchase plan 18,046 30,280 Other financing activities (411 ) (1,650 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (15,679 ) 2,662,297 Effect of foreign currency exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents (1,495 ) 941 Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 71,214 2,685,181 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of period 3,755,912 1,070,731 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of period $ 3,827,126 $ 3,755,912

CoStar Group, Inc. Disaggregated Revenues – Unaudited (in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 2020 North America International Total North America International Total CoStar $ 181,478 $ 8,915 $ 190,393 $ 160,842 $ 7,896 $ 168,738 Information Services 28,764 7,112 35,876 27,048 6,930 33,978 Multifamily 170,051 — 170,051 160,370 — 160,370 LoopNet(1) 53,046 1,613 54,659 48,023 178 48,201 Residential(1) 20,644 — 20,644 — — — Other Marketplaces(1) 35,163 — 35,163 33,106 — 33,106 Total revenues $ 489,146 $ 17,640 $ 506,786 $ 429,389 $ 15,004 $ 444,393 __________________________ (1) As of September 30, 2021, Commercial Property and Land revenue has been further disaggregated into LoopNet, Residential and Other Marketplaces. Prior period amounts have been adjusted to reflect this presentation. Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 North America International Total North America International Total CoStar $ 686,948 $ 35,873 $ 722,821 $ 634,205 $ 30,530 $ 664,735 Information Services 113,723 27,932 141,655 104,117 25,953 130,070 Multifamily 678,680 — 678,680 598,555 — 598,555 LoopNet(1) 204,816 2,695 207,511 179,371 434 179,805 Residential(1) 74,583 — 74,583 — — — Other Marketplaces(1) 118,885 — 118,885 85,854 — 85,854 Total revenues $ 1,877,635 $ 66,500 $ 1,944,135 $ 1,602,102 $ 56,917 $ 1,659,019 __________________________ (1) As of September 30, 2021, Commercial Property and Land revenue has been further disaggregated into LoopNet, Residential and Other Marketplaces. Prior period amounts have been adjusted to reflect this presentation.

CoStar Group, Inc. Disaggregated Revenues – Unaudited (in thousands) 2020 2021 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 CoStar $ 164,956 $ 165,053 $ 165,988 $ 168,738 $ 172,184 $ 176,979 $ 183,265 $ 190,393 Information Services 32,382 30,536 33,174 33,978 34,696 35,157 35,926 35,876 Multifamily 137,460 145,541 155,184 160,370 166,147 171,357 171,125 170,051 LoopNet(1) 43,200 43,320 45,084 48,201 49,230 51,095 52,527 54,659 Residential(1) — — — — 11,105 18,087 24,747 20,644 Other Marketplaces(1) 13,849 12,709 26,190 33,106 24,335 27,658 31,729 35,163 Total revenues $ 391,847 $ 397,159 $ 425,620 $ 444,393 $ 457,697 $ 480,333 $ 499,319 $ 506,786 __________________________ As of September 30, 2021, Commercial Property and Land revenue has been further disaggregated into LoopNet, Residential and Other Marketplaces. Prior period amounts have been adjusted to reflect this presentation.

CoStar Group, Inc. Results of Segments – Unaudited (in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 EBITDA North America $ 171,268 $ 88,241 $ 557,125 $ 410,852 International 2,173 2 7,856 (4,706 ) Total EBITDA $ 173,441 $ 88,243 $ 564,981 $ 406,146

CoStar Group, Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures with 2020-2021 Quarterly Results – Unaudited (in millions, except per share data) Reconciliation of Net Income to Non-GAAP Net Income 2020 2021 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Net income $ 72.8 $ 60.4 $ 58.2 $ 35.8 $ 74.2 $ 61.1 $ 64.3 $ 92.9 Income tax expense 5.6 16.9 10.7 10.7 19.1 32.8 19.0 40.5 Income before income taxes 78.4 77.3 68.9 46.4 93.3 93.9 83.3 133.4 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 17.5 21.0 24.9 24.8 25.8 25.3 26.3 26.2 Stock-based compensation expense 15.2 9.5 16.7 12.7 15.5 15.1 16.3 16.7 Acquisition and integration related costs 8.7 10.0 7.9 65.9 8.5 2.0 5.0 3.2 Restructuring and related costs — — 0.4 — — — — — Other expense — — 0.1 — 1.1 0.8 0.9 4.1 Non-GAAP income before income taxes(1) 119.8 117.8 118.9 149.8 144.2 137.1 131.8 183.6 Assumed rate for income tax expense (2) 25 % 25 % 25 % 25 % 25 % 25 % 25 % 25 % Assumed provision for income tax expense (30.0 ) (29.5 ) (29.7 ) (37.5 ) (36.0 ) (34.3 ) (33.0 ) (45.9 ) Non-GAAP net income(1) $ 89.8 $ 88.3 $ 89.2 $ 112.3 $ 108.2 $ 102.8 $ 98.8 $ 137.7 Non-GAAP net income per share – diluted(3) $ 0.24 $ 0.23 $ 0.23 $ 0.29 $ 0.27 $ 0.26 $ 0.25 $ 0.35 Weighted average outstanding shares – basic(3) 364.7 375.2 391.6 391.4 391.6 392.3 392.4 392.5 Weighted average outstanding shares – diluted(3) 367.8 377.3 394.0 394.0 393.7 394.1 394.3 394.5 __________________________ (1) Totals may not foot due to rounding. (2) The assumed 25% tax rate approximates our statutory federal and state corporate tax rate. (3) Prior period amounts have been retroactively adjusted to reflect the ten-for-one stock split effected in the form of a stock dividend in June 2021. Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA 2020 2021 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Net income $ 72.8 $ 60.4 $ 58.2 $ 35.8 $ 74.2 $ 61.1 $ 64.3 $ 92.9 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 17.5 21.0 24.9 24.8 25.8 25.3 26.3 26.2 Depreciation and other amortization 6.8 7.0 6.8 8.2 8.5 7.0 6.6 6.9 Interest (income) expense (1.7 ) 3.6 7.5 7.9 7.9 7.9 7.9 7.9 Other (income) expense (0.8 ) 0.4 0.3 0.9 0.1 (0.8 ) (1.5 ) (0.9 ) Income tax expense 5.6 16.9 10.7 10.7 19.1 32.8 19.0 40.5 EBITDA(1) $ 100.2 $ 109.3 $ 108.4 $ 88.3 $ 135.6 $ 133.3 $ 122.6 $ 173.4 Stock-based compensation expense 15.1 9.5 16.7 12.7 15.5 15.1 16.3 16.7 Acquisition and integration related costs 8.7 10.0 7.9 65.9 8.5 2.0 5.0 3.2 Restructuring and related costs — — 0.4 — — — — — Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 124.0 $ 128.8 $ 133.4 $ 166.9 $ 159.6 $ 150.4 $ 143.9 $ 193.4 __________________________ (1) Totals may not foot due to rounding.

Contacts

Investor Relations:

Bill Warmington



Vice President



CoStar Group Investor Relations



(202) 346-5661



wwarmington@costar.com

News Media:

Matthew Blocher



Vice President



CoStar Group Corporate Marketing & Communications



(202) 346-6775



mblocher@costargroup.com

Read full story here