CoSoSys Launches Advanced Content Detection and Integrations With the Release of Endpoint Protector 5.5.0.0

RALEIGH, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CoSoSys, a leader in Data Loss Prevention (DLP) and insider threat management, has announced the latest version of its award-winning Endpoint Protector solution.

Endpoint Protector v5.5.0.0 introduces a host of new features, including Advanced Content Detection, allowing organizations to build even more targeted data protection policies, reduce false positives, and tackle the growing complexity of their hybrid work environments.

With Advanced Content Detection Rules*, administrators are able to build more powerful policies. In Endpoint Protector 5.5.0.0, it’s possible to define complex conditions for content scanning. This includes combining multiple criteria (such as PIIs, dictionary words, and regular expressions) using logical operators (AND/OR), and the ability to apply content detection rules only to specific file types (such as text files, Excel files, and more).

Endpoint Protector v5.5.0.0 also introduces a new integration with Okta SSO* to streamline and automate the process of managing user accounts, credentials, and privileges on third-party systems.

“The latest version of Endpoint Protector comes with advanced capabilities to help our customers both strengthen and simplify data security,” said Roman Foeckl, CoSoSys CEO and Founder. “With the new features and integrations, we want to empower businesses to stay ahead of security risks and help them stay productive and focused on their work.”

Additional updates available in Endpoint Protector 5.5.0.0:

Monitor webmail for Gmail: Gmail Webmail scanning capabilities now include the ability to monitor both the subject field and body text of emails being sent through Gmail webmail.

Report all sensitive information: Starting with Endpoint Protector 5.5.0.0, administrators can choose to report all sensitive data transfers being blocked by Content-Aware Protection.

New PIIs added to Endpoint Protector’s libraries, allowing organizations to quickly build policies against common PII types. V5.5.0.0 adds additional U.S. bank account numbers, U.S. driving licenses, Spanish ID, Spanish VAT ID.

For more information about Endpoint Protector, please visit https://www.endpointprotector.com

About CoSoSys

Built to protect organizations from insider threats, accidental loss, and data compliance breaches, Endpoint Protector combines the visibility needed to identify at-risk data on the endpoint with the controls to stop data loss in its tracks.

With support for macOS, Windows, and Linux, Endpoint Protector is proven in the enterprise and trusted across regulated industries that want to reduce the risk of a data compliance breach, or data loss from malicious, negligent, and compromised users, and demand continuous protection wherever their employees are working, even when they’re offline, without impacting productivity.

* Available on Endpoint Protector Premium Plans.

Contacts

Codina Sabau, Ph.D.



codina.sabau@cososys.com

www.endpointprotector.com