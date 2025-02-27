Cosmo Tech Appoints Established Expert from MIT and Former Microsoft & Accenture Executives to Its Technology Advisory Board

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cosmo Tech, a market leader in AI-Simulation software for enterprise decision-making, today announced the formation of its Technology Advisory Board to support its innovation and global growth strategy following the major acquisition by Insight Partners.

Providing strategic guidance on how AI-Simulation technology can be leveraged for finance, supply chain, and asset management decision intelligence, the Technology Advisory Board led by Michel Morvan, Chief Innovation and Technology Officer of Cosmo Tech as Chairman, includes members:

Jean-Luc Chatelain , Former Global CTO of AI (Applied Intelligence) at Accenture

, Former Global CTO of AI (Applied Intelligence) at Accenture Sam George , Former Corporate Vice President at Microsoft

, Former Corporate Vice President at Microsoft David Simchi-Levi, Professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology - Director, MIT Data Science Lab

Members bring industry and academic leading-experience

Jean-Luc Chatelain, Former Global CTO of AI at Accenture and a senior executive in the high-tech industry for 30 years, has extensive expertise in enterprise AI transformation. His insights into technology-driven business performance and large-scale AI deployments will be invaluable in helping Cosmo Tech stay ahead in this critical space.

“AI combined with simulation is a major path to value for continuous performance optimization and enterprise transformation,” says Chatelain. “I am thrilled to join Cosmo Tech’s advisory board and help accelerate its mission with standard-setting AI technology.”

Sam George, former Corporate Vice President at Microsoft, brings extensive expertise in developing scalable, secure, and high-performing enterprise software. His experience leading Microsoft’s Azure IoT division, including Azure Digital Twins, and working within a partnership-driven organization gives him a unique perspective on how technology and software fulfill industry and customer needs, providing invaluable insights to support Cosmo Tech’s growth.

"In today’s world of growing complexity, decision-makers need help cutting through uncertainty and identifying the best choices. AI-guided Simulation is the missing piece, and Cosmo Tech is leading the way in delivering this game-changing capability.”

David Simchi-Levi, holds the MIT William Barton Rogers Professorship (named after the founder & first president of MIT), is a Professor of Engineering Systems at MIT and serves as the head of the MIT Data Science Lab. He is considered one of the premier thought leaders in supply chain management and business analytics. His work in academia and industry has shaped modern supply chain strategies, making him a crucial addition to Cosmo Tech’s advisory board. On joining the advisory board, Simchi-Levi commented:

“Simulation and advanced supply chain analytics are rapidly transforming supply chain management. In a rapidly evolving technological landscape, bridging the most advanced AI technology with real-world applications is key to unlocking their potential for value creation. I’m honored to help Cosmo Tech chart the way in this space.”

Michel Morvan, Chief Innovation and Technology Officer and Co-Founder of Cosmo Tech, is a former professor and renowned expert in complex system modeling. As Chairman of the Technology Advisory Board, he concluded,

"By combining these great minds from such diverse industries and technology backgrounds, we can innovate and unlock new opportunities. We’re convinced that this high-caliber advisory board will keep Cosmo Tech at the forefront of Decision Intelligence, driving long-term competitiveness in an evolving tech landscape. Together, we are shaping a new vision for AI simulation’s future potential."

To learn more about Cosmo Tech solutions, go to cosmotech.com.

About Cosmo Tech

Cosmo Tech is an AI-Simulation software company for enterprise decision-making and business performance optimization. Founded in 2010, and recently majority-acquired by global software investors Insight Partners, Cosmo Tech is a global pioneer in the modeling of complex systems and an expert in combining core advanced simulation with other AI techniques. The Cosmo Tech AI-Simulation platform brings new predictive and prescriptive decision intelligence with the reliability demanded by large complex organizations. Leading companies in the manufacturing, automotive, energy, and transportation sectors rely on Cosmo Tech to anticipate what is coming and confidently optimize operations and strategies for better financial performance and resilience, while securing their net-zero carbon trajectory. For more information, visit cosmotech.com.

Press contacts:

cindy.renard@cosmotech.com

cosmotech@storiesout.com