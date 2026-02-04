Cosentus Introduces Cosentus.ai, Expanding the Use of RCM AI Across Healthcare Operations

New platform brings together in-house Al tools designed to support revenue cycle teams, improve operational efficiency, and reduce administrative burden for medical practices.

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Alta--Cosentus, a healthcare revenue cycle management leader, today announced the launch of Cosentus.ai, a new platform showcasing the company's in-house RCM Al capabilities built specifically for healthcare operations. Cosentus.ai reflects Cosentus' continued investment in practical, workflow-driven Al designed to help medical practices and anesthesia groups operate more efficiently while maintaining a high standard of patient and payer communication.

Revenue cycle teams are facing increasing pressure from staffing constraints, rising call volumes, and complex payer requirements. Cosentus.ai was developed to address these challenges with Al tools that support real-world revenue cycle workflows-helping teams stay responsive, consistent, and scalable without adding operational strain.

Al Voice Agents Supporting the Revenue Cycle

Cosentus.ai features a portfolio of Al voice agents designed to handle high-volume communication tasks across patient and payer touchpoints. Each agent supports a specific function within the revenue cycle:

Cindy - Payment & Balance Support

Assists patients with balance explanations, payment history, and available payment options.

Assists patients with balance explanations, payment history, and available payment options. Chris - Insurance Claim Follow-Up

Conducts outbound claim status follow-ups with insurance carriers and supports denial resolution.

Conducts outbound claim status follow-ups with insurance carriers and supports denial resolution. Emily - Pre-Service Cost Estimates

Provides patients with anesthesia and procedure cost estimates prior to scheduled services.

Provides patients with anesthesia and procedure cost estimates prior to scheduled services. Sarah - Appointment Scheduling & Coordination

Manages inbound and outbound appointment scheduling, confirmations, and rescheduling.

Manages inbound and outbound appointment scheduling, confirmations, and rescheduling. Allison - General Customer Support

Handles general inquiries, practice information requests, and after-hours call support.

Handles general inquiries, practice information requests, and after-hours call support. Harper - Eligibility & Benefits Verification

Verifies insurance eligibility, benefits, deductibles, and network status before services are rendered.

Verifies insurance eligibility, benefits, deductibles, and network status before services are rendered. Olivia - Prior Authorization Follow-Up

Tracks authorization status, monitors pending requests, and expedites urgent cases.

Tracks authorization status, monitors pending requests, and expedites urgent cases. Michael - Payment Reconciliation

Investigates missing or incorrect payments and resolves payer discrepancies.

Together, these Al voice agents support revenue cycle operations from pre-service through post-payment, helping practices manage communication at scale while allowing staff to focus on complex cases that require human judgment.

Built In-House for Healthcare

Cosentus.ai is developed entirely in-house by Cosentus' dedicated Al team and is designed to meet the operational demands of healthcare organizations. Key capabilities include:

Training on thousands of real medical billing scenarios

24/7 availability with instant scalability

with instant scalability Multi-language support with accent adaptation

Alignment with healthcare compliance requirements

Integration with practice management systems

Performance reporting and analytics for operational visibility

Practical Impact for Practices

By automating repetitive, high-volume communication tasks, Cosentus.ai helps practices reduce administrative workload, improve follow-up consistency, and gain better visibility into revenue cycle performance. The platform is designed to support, Not replace-revenue cycle teams, enabling staff to focus on complex, high-touch work that benefits from personal interaction.

"Healthcare providers need solutions that fit the realities of revenue cycle operations," said G.S. Bhalla, CEO & Founder of Cosentus. "Cosentus.ai reflects our approach to RCM Al-built in-house, grounded in real workflows, and focused on helping practices operate more efficiently without compromising the patient experience."

For more information, visit https://cosentus.ai/

About Cosentus

Cosentus is a healthcare revenue cycle management organization focused on helping medical practices improve operational performance, reduce administrative burden, and strengthen financial outcomes. Cosentus is committed to innovation and building modern solutions that support providers and their teams across the revenue cycle.

Media Contact

Cosentus

Email: ymehra@cosentus.com

Phone: (949) 522-9955

Website: https://cosentus.ai/