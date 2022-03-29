Corvia Ranks No. 30 on Inc. Magazine’s List of the Southwest Region’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies

A Two-Year Revenue Growth Rate of 393 Percent Tops the Inc. 5000 Regionals Average of 154 Percent

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Corvia—Corvia, Inc., a fintech company focused on making the complex simple by complementing world-class technology with strong business and regulatory acumen, announced today it is No. 30 on Inc. magazine’s third annual Inc. 5000 Regionals Southwest list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies based in Arizona, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the Southwest region economy’s most dynamic segment–its independent small businesses.

“We diligently work to accelerate innovation, create more strategic value and further develop opportunities for our employees, partners and stakeholders each and every day,” said Chad Anselmo, chief executive officer of Corvia. “We are proud of our accomplishments and thrilled to be recognized as an Inc. 5000 Regionals honoree,” added Anselmo.

The companies on this list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Southwest region. Between 2018 and 2020, these 141 private companies had an average growth rate of 154 percent and, in 2020 alone, they added 10,563 jobs and nearly $10.9 billion to the Southwest region’s economy. Companies based in the Austin, Texas, Scottsdale, Arizona, and Fort Worth, Texas, areas had the highest growth rate overall.

“This year’s Inc. 5000 Regional winners represent one of the most exceptional and exciting lists of America’s off-the-charts growth companies. They’re disrupters and job creators, and all delivered an outsize impact on the economy. Remember their names and follow their lead. These are the companies you’ll be hearing about for years to come,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc.

The 2022 Inc. 5000 Regionals are ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2018 and 2020. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2019. The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $100,000; the minimum for 2020 is $1 million.

About Corvia, Inc.

Corvia delivers safe, affordable, and reliable access to payments through an advanced risk ecosystem, a service-focused approach to enable success, strategic partnerships that enhance impact and inspire growth with a culture centered on community integrity and accountability. The company is a privately held, fast-growing fintech headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more information, please visit corviapay.com.

About Inc. Media

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit inc.com.

