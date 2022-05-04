Corvex Statement on Kindred Group Investment

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–On Thursday, April 28, 2022, in accordance with local regulations, Corvex Management LP (“Corvex”) disclosed ownership of more than 10% of the shares and voting rights of Kindred Group plc (Nasdaq Stockholm: KIND-SDB). In response to several inquiries, today Corvex issued the following statement regarding its investment:

“ We are excited to be large shareholders of Kindred. To date, we have had constructive conversations with both the Chairman of the Board and senior management of Kindred. We believe Kindred has built a strategic position in the rapidly growing global online gaming space.

“ Given recent developments, we believe the Kindred Board should immediately retain a leading, global financial advisor to evaluate strategic alternatives, including the potential value that could be achieved through a sale or business combination. A fully informed Board will be in the best position to weigh any strategic alternatives, compared with Kindred’s stand-alone business plan. While we have not pre-judged any path for Kindred, we believe the Board should possess all relevant market information and let the data drive the decision-making process. We look forward to continuing to work with the Kindred team.”

Contacts

Jonathan Gasthalter/Iain Hughes



Gasthalter & Co.



+1 (212) 257-4170