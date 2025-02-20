Corsair’s Elgato Wins Prestigious ISE 2025 Best of Show Award for Stream Deck Studio

MILPITAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$CRSR--Corsair Gaming, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRSR) (“Corsair” or the “Company”), a leading global provider and innovator of high-performance products for gamers, streamers, content-creators, and gaming PC builders, today announced its Elgato Stream Deck Studio won the prestigious Best of Show Award at ISE 2025, the world’s leading professional AV and broadcast exhibition. Recognized for its groundbreaking innovation in live production control, Stream Deck Studio is setting the new standard for efficiency and ease of use in the broadcast industry.

Corsair's Stream Deck product line offers customizable control devices equipped with a series of programmable buttons. These versatile tools cater to a wide range of users, from professional broadcasters and content creators to office workers. They enable efficient management of live streams, video editing, and various tasks, streamlining workflows and enhancing productivity.

The rack mounted Stream Deck Studio is a disruptive IP-based solution specifically designed for the broadcast industry. Paired with Buttons, a powerful new software solution built on the foundation of Companion, the widely adopted open-source software by Bitfocus, Stream Deck Studio dramatically improves broadcast workflow and streamlines control room operations. This new innovative product from Elgato improves productivity at a substantially lower cost.

“Our entire Elgato business is doing extraordinarily well, with product hit after product hit, with the Stream Deck product line forming an entirely new category in the market for peripherals, as more and more people consider a Stream Deck as a must have device,” stated Andy Paul, Chief Executive Officer of Corsair.

Winning Best of Show at ISE 2025 underscores Corsair’s professional solution, the Stream Deck Studio’s role in shaping the future of live production. As the industry moves toward software-defined control, Elgato continues to push boundaries—offering broadcast professionals a powerful solution that evolves with their growing challenges.

“This award is a testament to Stream Deck Studio’s impact on professional broadcast workflows,” said Julian Fest, General Manager of Elgato. “By combining deep customization with seamless software integration, we’re helping broadcasters operate with more flexibility and precision than ever before.”

Learn more about Stream Deck Studio: https://www.elgato.com/p/stream-deck-studio

Get high-resolution Stream Deck Studio images: https://e.lga.to/Stream_Deck_Studio_Press_Kit

About Elgato

Elgato is a world leader in online audiovisual technology, empowering content creators and digital professionals to transform their ideas into immersive, impactful experiences. From award-winning cameras, microphones, and lighting to control surfaces, capture cards, and studio mounts, Elgato sets industry benchmarks that shape the status quo of digital storytelling. Backed by parent company CORSAIR (Nasdaq: CRSR), the brand leverages a strong global distribution network and consistent product innovation to deliver sustained growth. A trusted name in a rapidly expanding market, Elgato drives value for both creators and investors through its commitment to excellence and forward-thinking strategy.

About Corsair Gaming

Corsair (Nasdaq: CRSR) is a leading global developer and manufacturer of high-performance products and technology for gamers, content creators, and PC enthusiasts. From award-winning PC components and peripherals to premium streaming equipment and smart ambient lighting, Corsair delivers a full ecosystem of products that work together to enable everyone, from casual gamers to committed professionals, to perform at their very best. Corsair also sells products under its Fanatec brand, the leading end-to-end premium Sim Racing product line; Elgato brand, which provides premium studio equipment and accessories for content creators; SCUF Gaming brand, which builds custom-designed controllers for competitive gamers; Drop, the leading community-driven mechanical keyboard brand; and ORIGIN PC brand, a builder of custom gaming and workstation desktop PCs.

