CORRECTING and REPLACING Zyxel Networks Named CRN 2024 Tech Innovator Awards Finalist in Three Categories

ZYXEL NETWORKS NAMED CRN 2024 TECH INNOVATOR AWARDS FINALIST IN THREE CATEGORIES

Three products recognized as finalists in the Wireless Networking, Network Security, and Networking categories bring enterprise-class speed, performance, and security down to an SMB price point

Zyxel Networks, a leader in delivering secure, AI- and cloud-powered business and home networking solutions, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has recognized the company as a finalist in three categories in the 2024 CRN Tech Innovator Awards. Zyxel’s WBE660S BE22000 WiFi 7 Triple-Radio NebulaFlex Pro Access Point has been named as a finalist in the Wireless Networking category, USG FLEX 700H Security Firewall Appliance is a finalist in the Network Security – SMB category, and XMG1930-30HP 24-Port 2.5G Multi-Gig Lite-L3 Smart Managed PoE++/PoE+ Switch with 6 10G Uplink is a finalist in the Networking – SMB category.

This annual award showcases innovative vendors in the IT channel across 37 distinct technology categories ranging from cloud to storage to networking to security. The 2024 winners were selected by a panel of CRN editors who reviewed hundreds of vendor entries and solution provider testimonials. Standout innovations were determined using multiple criteria, including key capabilities, uniqueness, technological ingenuity, and ability to address customer and partner needs.

The first shipping WiFi 7 access point designed for the SMB market, WBE660S BE22000 WiFi 7 Triple-Radio NebulaFlex Pro Access Point incorporates Smart Antenna technology. Equipped with a 10G Ethernet uplink to translate the BE22000-class wireless speeds into wired speeds on the network, WBE660S can be managed as a standalone device or as a component of a complete network of Nebula-compatible access points, firewalls, and switches using the intuitive Nebula Control Center.

USG FLEX 700H Security Firewall Appliance is a multi-gigabit 2.5G and 10G port advanced security firewall with built-in 30W PoE+ for high-speed UTM threat protection that supports increased WAN speeds without compromising network security. Easily managed via the Nebula Cloud Management System, USG FLEX 700H incorporates a complete suite of security services including anti-malware, intrusion prevention system (IPS), application patrol, web filtering, reputation filter, SecuReporter, sandboxing, device insight, and Secure WiFi.

XMG1930-30HP 24-port 2.5G Multi-Gig Lite-L3 Smart Managed PoE++/PoE+ Switch with 6 10G Uplink provides a network infrastructure that supports 60W PoE++ for high-throughput and high-power WiFi 7 access point deployments. XMG1930-30HP supports Zyxel’s NebulaFlex which gives users the ability to manage the switch via the cloud using the license-free Nebula Cloud Management Platform, via an existing controller using SNMP, or locally using the intuitive web GUI. The versatile switch features four multi-Gig 2.5G ports with 802.3bt 60W PoE++ support, four multi-Gig 10G ports with 802.3bt 60W PoE++ support, 20 multi-Gig 2.5G ports with 802.3at 30W PoE+ support, and two 10G SFP+ ports.

“It is an honor to be recognized as a finalist in three categories this year as this validates our ongoing efforts to bring to market solutions that enhance the capabilities and productivity for SMBs, and expand growth opportunities for our partners,” explained David Soares, Executive Vice President Channel Sales and Marketing North America for Zyxel Networks. “WBE660S, USG FLEX 700H, and XMG1930-30HP are designed to bring enterprise-class speed, performance, and security down to an SMB price point, and enable our partners to meet the evolving networking requirements of their customers.”

The CRN Tech Innovator Awards finalists are featured online at crn.com/techinnovators.

About Zyxel:

Zyxel Networks is a technology provider with over 30 years of experience, specializing in delivering solutions for small to medium-sized businesses and the enterprise-edge in partnership with VARs, MSPs and System Integrators. We enable network professionals to connect and protect organizations with greater ease by bringing together intuitive, scalable and secure cloud management with a complete portfolio of network devices.

