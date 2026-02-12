CORRECTING and REPLACING Xperi to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results on February 25, 2026

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Headline of release should read: Xperi to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results on February 25, 2026

XPERI TO RELEASE FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2025 RESULTS ON FEBRUARY 25, 2026

Xperi Inc. (NYSE: XPER) (the “Company” or “Xperi”), an entertainment technology company that invents, develops, and delivers technologies that enable extraordinary experiences, will announce its Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 financial results on Wednesday, February 25, 2026, following the close of market.

The Company will host an earnings conference call at 2 p.m. PST (5 p.m. EST) that same day. To access the Company’s earnings conference call:

U.S. callers, please dial toll-free: +1.888.596.4144 International callers, please dial: +1 646.968.2525 Conference ID: 5483252

All participants should dial in 15 minutes prior to the start of the call using the conference ID listed above. Alternatively, the call can be accessed via the following link: Q4 and Full Year 2025 Earnings Call Webcast.

About Xperi Inc.

Xperi invents, develops, and delivers technologies that enable extraordinary experiences. Xperi technologies, delivered via its brands (DTS®, HD Radio™, TiVo®), are integrated into consumer devices and media platforms worldwide, powering smart devices, connected cars and entertainment experiences, including IMAX® Enhanced, a certification and licensing program operated by IMAX Corporation and DTS, Inc. Xperi has created a unified ecosystem that reaches highly engaged consumers, driving increased value for partners, customers and consumers.

©2026 Xperi Inc. All Rights Reserved. Xperi, TiVo, DTS, HD Radio and their respective logos are trademark(s) or registered trademark(s) of Xperi Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries. IMAX is a registered trademark of IMAX Corporation. All other trademarks and content are the property of their respective owners.

Xperi Investor Contact:

Idalia Rodriguez

Arbor Advisory Group

+1 203-293-3325

ir@xperi.com

Xperi Media Contact:

Tom Huntington

+1 619-743-9057

thomas.huntington@xperi.com