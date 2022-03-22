CORRECTING and REPLACING With a Two-Year Revenue Growth of 3,073%, QualSights Ranks No. 1 in Illinois and No. 4 on Inc. Magazine’s List of the Midwest Region’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Please replace the release with the following corrected version due to multiple revisions.

WITH A TWO-YEAR REVENUE GROWTH OF 3,073%, QUALSIGHTS RANKS NO. 1 IN ILLINOIS AND NO. 4 ON INC. MAGAZINE’S LIST OF THE MIDWEST REGION’S FASTEST-GROWING PRIVATE COMPANIES

Inc. magazine today revealed that leading consumer insights platform, QualSights is No. 4 on its third annual Inc. 5000 Regionals Midwest list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies based in Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Nebraska, Ohio, South Dakota, and Wisconsin. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the Midwest region economy’s most dynamic segment–its independent small businesses.

“We are honored to be named the No. 1 fastest-growing private company in Illinois and the fourth-fastest in the Midwest! QualSights has seen tremendous growth by offering brands a platform to uncover deeper insights through a solution that blends the depth and authenticity of qualitative research with the speed and agility of quantitative research,” stated Nihal Advani, Founder and CEO of QualSights. “In addition to our overall regional rankings, we are excited that QualSights is the No. 1 fastest-growing software company in the Midwest and the fourth fastest-growing software company in the US!”

The companies on this list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Midwest region. Between 2018 and 2020, the 144 private companies featured on the list had an average growth rate of 147% and, in 2020 alone, they added 19,821 jobs and nearly $11.7 billion to the Midwest region’s economy. Companies based in Chicago, Illinois, Noblesville, Indiana, and Overland Park, Kansas, areas had the highest growth rate overall.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals Midwest, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria, can be found at inc.com/midwest.

“This year’s Inc. 5000 Regional winners represent one of the most exceptional and exciting lists of America’s off-the-charts growth companies. They’re disruptors and job creators, and all delivered an outsize impact on the economy. Remember their names and follow their lead. These are the companies you’ll be hearing about for years to come,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc.

QualSights is an immersive consumer insights platform that provides brands, agencies, and consulting firms the ability to generate deeper and more authentic insights from consumers anywhere in the world, in a dramatically faster and more cost-effective way. Using proprietary video technology, companies can remotely observe and interact with consumers as they shop for, use or consume products in their natural environment. Beyond its data capture capabilities, QualSights’ platform offers a powerful suite of AI tools as well as an easy-to-use presentation builder that helps brands analyze faster than ever before and quickly present compelling stories.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000 Regionals

Methodology



The 2022 Inc. 5000 Regional are ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2018 and 2020. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2019. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $100,000; the minimum for 2020 is $1 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Inc. Media



The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent.

The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

