CORRECTING and REPLACING VIZIO Black Friday Deals: Celebrate Holiday Savings on Award-Winning TVs and Sound Bars

VIZIO BLACK FRIDAY DEALS: CELEBRATE HOLIDAY SAVINGS ON AWARD-WINNING TVs AND SOUND BARS

The holiday shopping event of the year is here, and VIZIO is giving the gift of incredible value at major retailers across the U.S.

VIZIO, now celebrating their 20th anniversary, known for great TV and sound bar technology at affordable prices, has partnered with retailers Walmart, Best Buy, Sam’s Club, Target, and Amazon to deliver some of the year’s best tech at incredibly low-price points on award-winning VIZIO HDTVs and VIZIO Sound Bar models.

“The holiday shopping season is here, and we at VIZIO have planned a holiday savings event with some of our best TVs and sound bars at prices you just won’t believe,” says Laynie Newsome, VIZIO Chief Device Sales Officer.

Deep Savings on Award-Winning TVs and Sound Bars

Many of this year’s pre-Black Friday, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday deals include Editors’ Choice-winning TVs and sound bars. No matter your budget, your gift list, or the size of your space, VIZIO has the perfect fit for you. Several enticing deals have already activated – with many lasting through Cyber Monday (Nov. 28, 2022).

Gamers, Get Your Gear!

Save big on 4K TVs with AMD FreeSync certification and Dolby Atmos sound bars that will make your gaming experience more immersive than ever.

Got a serious gamer on your gift list? They’ll be delighted with the M-Series Quantum X 75” 4K QLED HDTV (M75QXM-K03), delivering 4K gaming at 120 frames per second, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro certification, and a gorgeous 4K Quantum Color picture. The M75QXM-K03 is just $999.99 ($200 savings) at Sam’s Club.

PC gamers get ready! VIZIO’s latest 50-inch M-Series Quantum X 4K HDR Smart TV (M50QXM-K01), with ultra-smooth 1080p gaming at 240Hz, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro certification, and beautiful 4K QLED Quantum Color picture quality. Recently named the Best Budget Gaming TV by PCMag, the M50QXM-K01 is just $579.99 ($50 savings) at Best Buy.

Surround yourself with superior sound: America’s best-selling sound bar of 20211, the 5.1-channel V51-H6, is now just $199.99 at Best Buy and Target ($50 savings, plus a $15 gift card at Target). The V51-H6 earned Editors’ Choice awards from PCMag and Reviewed, as well as a Recommended Product award from Digital Trends.

Need a smaller sound bar that still delivers exceptional performance? Save $50 on the award winning M-Series All-in-One sound bar (M213ad-K6) with Dolby Atmos, yet another Editors’ Choice winner from Digital Trends.

[1] Source: The NPD Group/Retail Tracking Service, U.S., model: V51H6, based on units, annual 2021.

Movie Lovers Rejoice! Get a Big Screen with Big Savings

Turn your living room into an amazing home theater with a big-screen 4K TV, vivid QLED Quantum Color, customized Dolby Vision HDR picture quality, and incredible Dolby Atmos sound bars. Included on every VIZIO TV, the award-winning SmartCast streaming platform delivers more than 260 free channels and 6,000 titles on demand, offering an ever-expanding library of movies, TV shows, news, sports, music, and programs. Simply plug in your VIZIO Smart TV, connect to the Internet, launch WatchFree+, and enjoy thousands of free movies and shows right out of the box – no logins or subscriptions required.

Sports Fanatics We See You

It’s time to bring the big game to life in your living room with a large-screen VIZIO 4K TV, gorgeous QLED color, and a Dolby Atmos sound bar that will make you feel like you’re there.

VIZIO Pre-Black Friday, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday Deals by Retailer

Retailer deals subject to change and may not be available in all locations.

Amazon: VIZIO TV and Sound Bar Deals

SKU Category Deal Price MSRP Savings Starts Ends M43Q6M-K04 TV $299.99 $349.99 $50 11/17 11/28 SB2021n-J6 Sound Bar $99.99 $129.99 $30 11/18 11/28 M213ad-K8 Sound Bar $149.99 $199.99 $50 11/17 11/28 M512E-K6 Sound Bar $499.99 $799.99 $200 11/17 11/28

Best Buy: VIZIO TV and Sound Bar Deals

SKU Category Deal Price MSRP Savings Starts Ends D32fm-K01 TV $169.99 $189.99 $20 11/22 11/28 M43Q6-K04 TV $299.99 $349.99 $50 11/17 11/28 V505M-K09 TV $299.99 $329.99 $30 11/3 11/28 M50QXM-K01 TV $579.99 $629.99 $50 11/17 11/28 M65Q6M-K04 TV $499.99 $629.99 $130 11/17 11/28 V755M-K03 TV $649.99 $779.99 $130 11/1 11/28 V51-H6 Sound Bar $199.99 $249.99 $50 11/14 11/28 M512E-K6 Sound Bar $499.99 $799.99 $300 11/17 11/28 P514a-H6 Sound Bar $699.99 $999.99 $300 11/17 11/28

Target: VIZIO TV and Sound Bar Deals

SKU Category Deal Price MSRP Savings Start Date End M65Q6-J09​ TV​ $459.99​ $679.99​ $220 + $25 Gift Card​ 11/20​ 11/26​ V51-H6​ Sound Bar​ $199.99​ $249.99​ $50 + $15 Gift Card​ 11/20​ 11/26​ V20xt-K6​ Sound Bar​ $59.99​ $129.99​ $70​ 11/20​ 11/26​

Walmart: VIZIO TV and Sound Bar Deals

SKU Category Deal Price MSRP Savings Start Date End V705x-J03 ​ TV​ $448 Holiday exclusive Holiday exclusive ​11/21 11/27 V51x-J6​ Sound Bar $148 $219 $70 ​11/14 11/27

Sam’s Club: VIZIO TV and Sound Bar Deals

SKU Category Deal Price MSRP Savings Start Date End M75QXM-K03 TV $999.99 $1,199.99 $200 11/21 11/28 M75Q6-J03 TV $679.99 $849.99 $170 11/24 11/28 V51-H6 Sound Bar $159 $199.88 $40 11/24 11/27

