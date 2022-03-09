CORRECTING and REPLACING Truv Adds Industry Veterans to Executive Team

Truv builds out marketing and communications, revenue and finance with new hires

TRUV ADDS INDUSTRY VETERANS TO EXECUTIVE TEAM

Truv builds out marketing and communications, revenue and finance with new hires

Truv, empowering businesses to make confident decisions, announces the expansion of its management team with the hiring of industry leaders to help accelerate Truv’s mission. These new executives will help Truv cement its leadership position as the best-in-class income and employment verification solution.

Truv has hired Millie Resnick to lead marketing and communications, Craig Caddell to focus on revenue in background screening and Dante Fantoni to lead finance.

Millie Resnick, vice president of marketing, joins Truv with extensive marketing and communications experience in both the B2B and B2C space that includes such companies as Bombora, Bullhorn, Rocket Fuel and Fox Interactive Media. At Truv, Resnick is focusing on communications and marketing programs for brand and product awareness in the financial space, ranging from paid and earned media, marketing and advertising campaigns and overseeing public relations programs. Prior to Truv, she rose to the level of vice president of product marketing for Bombora, marketing the company’s industry-leading intent-driven business market data.

Craig Caddell, vice president of revenue, background screening, brings more than 20 years of experience in background screening to Truv where he will develop, deploy and measure company-wide strategic and tactical revenue initiatives in background screening. In his career, Caddell has integrated partners and systems resulting in revenue growth and improved services for the B2B customers. Caddell also helped build one of the first wholesale verification services and is tapped for his expertise in background verification and reference processing. Prior to Truv, Caddell was vice president, strategic business development at Wholesale Screening Solutions, vice president of CRA Solutions at ClearStar, Inc and vice president and general manager at ReferencePro.

Dante Fantoni, director of finance, joins Truv from Medallia, where during his seven years at the company he was promoted from financial analyst to senior financial analyst to finance manager. At Truv, Fantoni is tasked with overseeing financial activities and implementing and improving financial policies and processes, as well as reporting on revenue.

“As we continue to build out Truv and its team, we look for employees that are going to help move the needle, be the jet-fuel that helps Truv and its customers with the best-in-class income and employment verification solutions,” said Kirill Klokov, CEO of Truv. “I am excited that Millie, Craig and Dante have joined the Truv team, as they have the skills and experience to continue our accelerated growth.”

About Truv

Truv (truv.com), formerly known as Citadel API, empowers enterprise businesses to make confident financial decisions. Truv is a best-in-class verification technology that delivers fast, accurate, and cost-effective consumer income and employment data for financial institutions. Truv’s customers make faster, more confident decisions, while consumers benefit from quicker approvals and a better overall experience. Truv’s automated and secure infrastructure connects to 50+ payroll providers, covering 120 million people and 85 percent of the US workforce.

