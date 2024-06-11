CORRECTING and REPLACING Trilliad Adds Technology Services Capabilities with Acquisition of Sercante

ANNAPOLIS, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Please replace the release dated May 21, 2024 with the following corrected version due to multiple revisions.





TRILLIAD ADDS TECHNOLOGY SERVICES CAPABILITIES WITH ACQUISITION OF SERCANTE

Trilliad, an innovative Growth Service Provider (GSP) announces its strategic acquisition of Sercante, a Salesforce consulting firm. This acquisition supports Trilliad’s vision of being the market-leading GSP, dedicated to delivering comprehensive solutions that drive performance across sales, marketing, and customer success.

Expanding Expertise in Sales and Marketing Technology

Sercante enriches Trilliad’s capabilities with deep expertise in Salesforce sales and marketing technology, enabling brands to harness technology-centric approaches, optimizing their expertise, data, technology, content, and workflows to realize their maximum growth potential. Sercante brings a wealth of specialized knowledge and experience to the partnership, honed through years of navigating the complexities of Salesforce’s suite of tools. Specializing in Salesforce sales and marketing products, they’ve established themselves as a trusted authority in leveraging technology to drive marketing and sales success. Their expertise encompasses not only technical proficiency but also a deep understanding of marketing and sales strategy, industry best practices and emerging trends, empowering businesses to leverage Salesforce to its fullest potential. Sercante’s holistic approach to digital transformation ensures businesses thrive in today’s technology-led landscape.

Trilliad is backed by industry veterans David Williams and Craig Dempster, former CEOs and owners of Merkle. This acquisition solidifies Trilliad’s commitment to an aggressive organic growth and M&A strategy. As the market for integrated sales and marketing solutions continues to evolve, Trilliad remains focused on scaling its capabilities, talent, and client base to meet the evolving demands of sales and marketing leaders.

“ The intersection of sales and marketing is more critical than ever for driving growth. That is why we are thrilled to welcome Sercante to Trilliad,” says Craig Dempster, CEO of Trilliad. “ Their unparalleled expertise in Salesforce sales and marketing technology will enhance our ability to deliver seamless experiences across marketing and sales to truly integrate and drive even greater value for our clients. There is also a strong cultural match between Trilliad and Sercante, as both organizations share a commitment to innovation, collaboration, and excellence. This acquisition marks another significant step in our journey to become the market-leading Growth Services Provider, focused on solving challenges and driving results for modern enterprise B2B Sales and Marketing leaders.”

David Williams, Executive Chairman of Trilliad comments, “ The acquisition of Sercante aligns perfectly with Trilliad’s mission to provide full-service solutions that address the evolving needs of Sales and Marketing leaders. By integrating Sercante’s sales and marketing technology expertise, we are better positioned to drive performance, optimize the sales/marketing funnel, and unlock growth potential for the brands we partner with.”

Andrea Tarrell, CEO of Sercante, will be leading the technology consulting service line of Trilliad and will serve as a board advisor and shares, “ We are excited to join Trilliad and to accelerate our shared vision for the future of technology. This collaboration presents an exciting opportunity for our customers as they gain access to a full spectrum of services and deeper expertise across sales, marketing, and customer engagement.”

Salesforce and others are among the trademarks of Salesforce, inc.

About Trilliad:

About Trilliad: Trilliad (www.trilliad.com) is focused on becoming the market-leading Growth Services Provider (GSP), solving challenges and driving results for sales and marketing leaders. Trilliad’s full-service solutions deliver competitive advantage for the brands it works with by optimizing their sales & marketing strategy, processes, skills and technology. Trilliad drives efficiency and predictability at the intersection of sales, marketing, and customer success to increase seller productivity, lower cost per lead, decrease cost per sale, accelerate time to close, and drive customer lifetime value. Visit www.trilliad.com for more information.

About Sercante:

Sercante is a Salesforce consulting partner specializing in marketing and sales solutions. It’s the third-largest woman-owned Salesforce SI consulting partner, uniquely positioned to bridge the gap between marketing and sales. Sercante connects customer experience strategies to the technology tools that power them, with a focus on creating seamless digital experiences with radical impact. Known for its expertise in aligning marketing and sales initiatives, Sercante has been instrumental in driving growth and efficiency for its clients across multi-cloud digital engagement platforms. With a mission to use technology to create cohesive and effective marketing and sales strategies and a vision for a tech-driven future where real connections thrive, Sercante continues to lead and innovate in the marketing technology consulting space. Visit Sercante.com for more information.

