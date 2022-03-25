CORRECTING and REPLACING Texas-Based Vernon College Adopts YuJa Enterprise Video Platform for Lecture Capture and Live Streaming Solutions Across Three Institutional Locations

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–First paragraph of the release should read: Texas-based Vernon College has selected YuJa’s Enterprise Video Platform to replace its former provider, Techsmith Knowmia, across its three locations. (instead of Texas-based Vernon College has selected YuJa’s Enterprise Video Platform to replace its former provider, Techsmith Knowmia, across its four locations).

TEXAS-BASED VERNON COLLEGE ADOPTS YUJA ENTERPRISE VIDEO PLATFORM FOR LECTURE CAPTURE AND LIVE STREAMING SOLUTIONS ACROSS THREE INSTITUTIONAL LOCATIONS

Texas-based Vernon College has selected YuJa’s Enterprise Video Platform to replace its former provider, Techsmith Knowmia, across its three locations.

Institutional leaders were seeking a media solution that allowed faculty to easily record and host lectures for instruction, as well as to embed videos and media into their Learning Management System (LMS) courses, add interactivity and captioning, and to provide easy access to students.

“YuJa offers an impressive suite of features for the most basic to the most advanced users,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc. “Faculty, staff and students at Vernon College will benefit from a powerful, all-in-one Video Content Management System (CMS) that makes learning accessible to all, no matter where they are or how they learn.”

“Although we are early in our adoption of YuJa, the support we have received during the transition from TechSmith Knowmia has been phenomenal. Our instructors love the increased functionality and we look forward to a long partnership with YuJa,” said Crystal Tate, Director of Distance Education and Learning Technologies.

Since Techsmith phased out enterprise education video hosting from its business model, YuJa has successfully helped a number of institutions migrate their video and media content to a Cloud-based Video CMS and train faculty and staff to get the most from the Video Platform.

YuJa’s presence continues to grow in the Lone Star State, including at San Jacinto College, University of St. Thomas, Dallas College, University of Texas at El Paso, Lamar University, McLennan Community College, Texas Wesleyan University, Clarendon College and others.

ABOUT VERNON COLLEGE

Vernon College is an accredited, comprehensive community college offering academic, career and technical education programs, as well as community classes to prepare students for employment or for successful transfer to a four-year college or university.

ABOUT YUJA, INC.

YuJa is a leader in enterprise video solutions. Its products harness the power of video to educate, engage, inspire, and collaborate. YuJa serves organizations of all sizes, within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate delivering engaging video experiences. Its portfolio includes products for lecture capture, live streaming, video management, video conferencing, video test proctoring, digital asset management and enterprise accessibility. Legal headquarters are located in Delaware, with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.

