CORRECTING and REPLACING Synapse Expands C-Suite With Two New Strategic Hires

BaaS platform readies for next stage of growth with Chief People & Culture Officer and Chief Customer Officer hires

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Please replace the release dated January 12, 2023 with the following corrected version due to multiple revisions.

The updated release reads:

SYNAPSE EXPANDS C-SUITE WITH TWO NEW STRATEGIC HIRES

BaaS platform readies for next stage of growth with Chief People & Culture Officer and Chief Customer Officer hires

Synapse Financial Technologies, Inc., a banking-as-a-service (BaaS) platform that increases access to best-in-class financial products, announced today that Jack Doan has joined as the company’s first Chief People & Culture Officer and Derek Drennan has joined as Chief Customer Officer. These leadership appointments are directly linked to the company’s broader strategic investment and focus on its people, culture, and customer services.

“Our mission is to provide superior customer service and expand access to best-in-class financial products and our people are at the core of who we are and how we achieve that,” said Sankaet Pathak, CEO and co-founder of Synapse. “These two additions to our executive team are crucial components and a true investment into our company vision, and our business strategy as a whole.”

Sankaet continued, “When we think about the right people to lead this mission, Jack stands out for his long track record of building, developing, and improving culture across different companies, and Derek is an asset for his excellence in customer service. These two new additions to our team are going to be key to delivering upon our mission, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to have them join our company.”

Mr. Doan joins as Synapse’s first ever Chief People & Culture Officer, where he will lead all aspects of human resources, including employee experience, learning and development, talent acquisition, organizational development, total rewards, and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DE&I). He brings more than twenty years of experience leading people experience and talent management functions for Fortune 500 companies, most recently serving as Senior Vice President of Global People Experience at Automation Anywhere.

Mr. Drennan joins the Company as its Chief Customer Officer, bringing technology executive experience at companies including GitHub and Microsoft and a passion for helping clients solve business problems with technology. He will be critical to building upon Synapse’s customer success, customer care, advocacy, and overall customer services strategy as the company scales its enterprise-level customer category. Drennan will lead the customer success charge as the Company expands both the team as well as its global footprint to bring a variety of services to countries in Latin America and other regions.

“As Synapse continues to invest in elevating the level of service we provide to our customers and continues to build its inclusive company culture where top talent can develop and thrive, Derek and Jack will become central in enhancing these goals,” said Sankaet. “I am excited to work with Derek and Jack to build upon the great success we’ve had thus far, and I know they will be valuable assets to Synapse and our mission as we continue on this trajectory.”

About Synapse

Synapse was founded in 2014 with the mission to ensure that everyone around the world has access to best-in-class financial products, regardless of their net worth. Synapse’s banking-as-a-service platform provides payment, card issuance, deposit, lending, compliance, credit and investment products as APIs to more than 18 million end users. It has an annualized transaction volume of $76 billion across 91 million transactions on its platform. With white-labeled APIs for developers and bank-facing APIs for institutions to automate their back-end operations, Synapse customers can quickly build, launch and scale innovative financial products and services. The company is backed by more than $50 million in funding from top venture firms, such as Andreessen Horowitz, 500 Startups, and Trinity Ventures. Recently, Synapse was ranked #92 in Financial Services on the 2022 Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies list, and recognized as the Future Digital Awards, 2022 Banking-as-a-Service Innovation Platinum Winner. Cash management services are provided by Synapse Brokerage LLC, a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. Synapse is not a Bank. Banking and card services are provided by Synapse’s partner banks, Members FDIC. For more information, please visit synapsefi.com.

Contacts

Synapse Financial Technologies, Inc.



Shannon Mullins



smullins@sloanepr.com