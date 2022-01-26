CORRECTING and REPLACING Stratton Equities Announces Partnership with Lendsmart to Expedite its Underwriting Process

Stratton Equities will underwrite loans upfront and reduce the loan origination processing times using Lendsmart’s AI underwriting platform.

STRATTON EQUITIES ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH LENDSMART TO EXPEDITE ITS UNDERWRITING PROCESS

Stratton Equities will underwrite loans upfront and reduce the loan origination processing times using Lendsmart’s AI underwriting platform.

Stratton Equities, the leading Nationwide Direct Hard Money and NON-QM Lender specializing in fast and flexible lending processes for borrowers with real estate investment properties, have announced a partnership with Lendsmart, an AI-driven digital lending platform. The partnership will create a way for Stratton Equities to underwrite loans upfront and reduce loan origination processing times using Lendsmart’s AI underwriting platform.

“With Lendsmart, we can provide a higher level of service to our clients and significantly improve the onboarding experience,” said Michael Mikhail, CEO, and Founder of Stratton Equities. “We can also approve clients faster and close more deals.”

Lendsmart’s Optical Character Recognition (OCR) technology will provide the mortgage lender with access to necessary source data, allowing for instant verification of assets, income, employment, as well as auto-completed 1003 and loan application forms.

“Lendsmart predicts the credit and underwriting conditions required in the loan origination process by matching them to a borrower’s data in real-time, rather than making the borrower wait over a month to hear from the underwriter,” said AK Patel, Founder, and CEO of Lendsmart.

The partnership will allow Lendsmart to further its goal of supporting lenders with the latest in technology and help more borrowers get a loan in record time.

About Stratton Equities



Stratton Equities is the leading Nationwide Direct Hard Money & NON-QM Lender, specializing in fast and flexible lending processes. Its team is owned and operated by experienced real estate investors providing a reliable and knowledgeable team to help all real estate investors succeed. For more information, visit https://www.strattonequities.com. Connect and follow Stratton Equities on social media for LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter @StrattonEquities.

About Lendsmart



Lendsmart (Founded in 2018) is an AI-driven digital lending platform that automates and digitizes lending and home buying operations to create a single, automated conversational experience for banks, credit unions, and non-bank lenders. Using artificial intelligence to digitize up to 70% of the lending and home buying processes, Lendsmart allows borrowers to get a loan, refinance, or purchase a home in record time. For more information, visit https://lendsmart.ai.

