CORRECTING and REPLACING Strategic Retail Partners (SRP) Announces Asset Purchase of MobilEssentials

STRATEGIC RETAIL PARTNERS (SRP) ANNOUNCES ASSET PURCHASE OF MOBILESSENTIALS

Strategic Retail Partners (SRP), a portfolio company of Aurora Capital Partners and leading North American category manager and solutions provider to more than 70,000 retail outlets, today announced it has purchased the assets of MobilEssentials. MobilEssentials is a top distributor of high-quality tech accessories and merchandise products to more than 23,000 retail partners in the grocery, restaurant and variety store channels.

Along with Aerial Bouquets, which joined SRP’s family of companies in November 2021, MobilEssentials helps to accelerate SRP’s growth in the grocery channel. MobilEssentials’ product line will extend SRP’s growing portfolio to include fast moving, high demand mobile device accessories such as chargers and ear buds.

“We’re excited that MobilEssentials is joining the SRP team,” said Don McIntyre, SRP’s Chief Executive Officer. “Their product line is a perfect complement to our diverse assortment of electronics, as well as eyewear, plush toys and other essential and in-demand consumer products.”

MobilEssential products are sold under a range of proprietary brands include INFINITEK, cordzilla, mobilcharge, mobilsmart, Twister, GoTek and more.

“MobilEssentials has been a strong partner to its retailers by efficiently sourcing highly desired products while providing complete category management solutions. Our customer base of convenience stores, truck & travel centers and hospitality retailers will benefit from their addition to the SRP family,” added Tim Ramsey, SRP’s Chief Commercial Officer.

About Strategic Retail Partners

Strategic Retail Partners (SRP) is a leading North American provider of consumer products and single-source retail solutions to more than 70,000 retail outlets spanning the convenience store, truck & travel, theme parks & resorts, sporting good, grocery and travel channels. With approximately 1,000 teammates and seven distribution centers, the company provides route-based direct-store-delivery (DSD) services and specializes in product innovation, supply chain optimization and data analytics. SRP delivers value for its customers within a wide range of product categories including electronics, eyewear, plush toys and other essential consumer products. SRP’s portfolio includes proprietary brands such as Solaray, Pugs, Celltronix and Cloudz, alongside a variety of licensed products, as well as a family of companies, including Fiesta, Global, Aerial Bouquets, MobilEssentials, SRPi and SRP Canada. For more information about Strategic Retail Partners, visit: www.srpcompanies.com.

